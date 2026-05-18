Dumb and Dumber: Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Team Up in Bizarre Grifter Summit

Dumb and Dumber got together to say dumb stuff to one another.
Hunter Biden is set to appear on Candace Owens’ show Thursday.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 18, 2026
The interview has already been taped. pic.twitter.com/xSC4s5EnzW
Remember when Candace Owens rightly believed Hunter Biden was a garbage person?
May 18, 2026
You just have to laugh at this point.
THIS is the bad place pic.twitter.com/ndgjRFWLHi— GlamazonRainforest (@glamazon6969) May 18, 2026
All of the people have lost their minds.
Two left-wing grifters constantly seeking attention. https://t.co/Legza0UiIY— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 18, 2026
Maybe Candace will ask Hunter why he doesn't see his daughter since she's so concerned about parents being present. She has criticized Erika Kirk for traveling and not being home with her daughters, after all. Surely, she'll feel compelled to confront Hunter about his absentee parenting.
I'm not even sure what to say about this. https://t.co/LDsX5NqxyQ— Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) May 18, 2026
Please tell me this is a damn lie https://t.co/qrm0vlCUSk— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) May 18, 2026
This is not AI.
In a lifetime of bad ideas this could be one of his worst decisions. She’s a conspiracy theorist and antisemite. She’s so awful Fox News won’t even mention her by name. She used to appear on Tucker Carlson’s show but once he got fired they don’t even mention her. https://t.co/ooO1Gq8pIZ— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 18, 2026
Can you imagine being called Hunter's worst decision? Heh!
They're even shaped like a horseshoe. https://t.co/9wtaMWw4Gs— John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) May 18, 2026
So appropriate.
A coke addict who destroyed his brother's widow has zero integrity, and can *maybe* spell "moral compass?"— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 18, 2026
Shocking. https://t.co/rx1JmDC7te
I don’t know which one I’m more tired of https://t.co/toBMKeAiE1— That Gay Guy Candle Co. 🇺🇸 (@gayguycandleco) May 18, 2026
They're both loathsome at this point.
The universe might implode https://t.co/6wjiXOX7tZ— Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) May 18, 2026
LOL the Dissident Right is working to rehabilitate Hunter Biden — who was their favorite effigy for over 4 years. https://t.co/wBFsQfw5H0— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 18, 2026
Plenty of people and places have tried to rehabilitate Hunter over the years unsuccessfully. Good luck, Candace.
Political satire is dead. https://t.co/3Jhvlsz7Le— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 18, 2026
https://t.co/VP1hho9Hyq pic.twitter.com/fkPRPvpB72— George John Andrews (@georgeandrews) May 18, 2026
No one needs this right now.
Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.
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