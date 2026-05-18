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Dumb and Dumber: Hunter Biden and Candace Owens Team Up in Bizarre Grifter Summit

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Dumb and Dumber got together to say dumb stuff to one another.

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Remember when Candace Owens rightly believed Hunter Biden was a garbage person?

You just have to laugh at this point.

All of the people have lost their minds.

Maybe Candace will ask Hunter why he doesn't see his daughter since she's so concerned about parents being present. She has criticized Erika Kirk for traveling and not being home with her daughters, after all. Surely, she'll feel compelled to confront Hunter about his absentee parenting. 

This is not AI.

Can you imagine being called Hunter's worst decision? Heh!

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So appropriate.

They're both loathsome at this point.

Plenty of people and places have tried to rehabilitate Hunter over the years unsuccessfully. Good luck, Candace.

No one needs this right now.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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ANTISEMITISM FOX NEWS HUNTER BIDEN PARENTAL RIGHTS TUCKER CARLSON

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