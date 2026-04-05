Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s Daughter

The Democrats are still trying to convince America the Bidens are a nice, normal family and we are missing quite a lot with them not in the hospital anymore. America didn't buy during the last election and we sure aren't buying it now.

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📸 Ashley Biden shared this beautiful Biden family photo as they enjoyed Easter dinner together in California.



Who else misses this family? I know I sure the hell do. pic.twitter.com/ctiUX0nVM5 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 5, 2026

Where is Navy Biden? There doesn't seem to be a photo of Navy Biden with her family. Remember Navy? That's Hunter Biden's daughter (proven by a DNA test Hunter insisted upon) and Joe Biden promised to meet her, but still apparently never has.

I hate the great white unwashed that took this away from us. https://t.co/8fLLZJ1i75 — Sigmundine (@Sigmundine2) April 5, 2026

Their supporters are also such nice people. If anyone is the 'great white unwashed', it's Hunter Biden smoking crack, getting strippers pregnant, and making sick videos of his disgusting sexcapades.

They don’t call him anymore, do they? Biden’s biggest simp on Twitter and they don’t even remember him. https://t.co/ZjjhcV3PU9 — Chris (@chriswithans) April 5, 2026

They don't even call their own flesh and blood. They certainly don't care about this goof on Twitter.

We don’t miss them because we are still experiencing their legacy. https://t.co/olpJWEL3xZ — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 5, 2026

Unfortunately.

Baby Navy obviously missed it. https://t.co/0cXTxwG40G — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) April 5, 2026

Baby Navy has missed every event because they never acknowledged her.

Remember when Joe Biden didn't use Bagram Air Base right outside Kabul but did a ridiculous, half-assed retreat from Afghanistan, and got 13 service members killed, and then his CIA blew up an innocent family of 10 in Afghanistan thinking they were terrorists on the way out? And… https://t.co/dJurXl59p9 — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) April 5, 2026

Democrats really do not deal well with reality.

Still not including Navy Joan I see. Disgusting https://t.co/5nOqU4ssEa — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 5, 2026

Per usual.

Genocide Joe is not missed. Don't know his family, except for the drug addict son he pardoned in a horrific abuse of Presidential power. https://t.co/v2G2IWxb82 — Ian Welsh (@iwelsh) April 5, 2026

More like Dementia Joe. He was never really making any decisions while he was in office.

A family of traitors who nearly destroyed America https://t.co/YbC6kJ28ON — USA | Lebanon 🇺🇸🇱🇧 (@usalebanon) April 5, 2026

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There’s a granddaughter missing. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 5, 2026

Joe Biden was a lying racist that celebrated the 1994 crime bill. He was happy to put young black men in prison for longer sentences.



He cheated his way through law school and several of his speeches were stolen verbatim. There's a reason his two other bids for the presidency… pic.twitter.com/mdy9K57A1s — Tee Rat (@TeeRat821450) April 5, 2026

He also lied about how his first wife was killed. She ran through a stop sign. She was at fault for the accident and there was no drunk driver as he claimed for years. He ruined the truck driver's life.

No one with a functioning brain misses dementia Joe Biden https://t.co/LaiioGhhnf — Spicey Bits (@SpiceyBits) April 5, 2026

He was nothing but a humiliation.

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