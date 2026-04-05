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Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s Daughter

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Democrats are still trying to convince America the Bidens are a nice, normal family and we are missing quite a lot with them not in the hospital anymore. America didn't buy during the last election and we sure aren't buying it now.

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Where is Navy Biden? There doesn't seem to be a photo of Navy Biden with her family. Remember Navy? That's Hunter Biden's daughter (proven by a DNA test Hunter insisted upon) and Joe Biden promised to meet her, but still apparently never has.

Their supporters are also such nice people. If anyone is the 'great white unwashed', it's Hunter Biden smoking crack, getting strippers pregnant, and making sick videos of his disgusting sexcapades. 

They don't even call their own flesh and blood. They certainly don't care about this goof on Twitter. 

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Unfortunately.

Baby Navy has missed every event because they never acknowledged her. 

Democrats really do not deal well with reality.

Per usual.

More like Dementia Joe. He was never really making any decisions while he was in office. 

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He also lied about how his first wife was killed. She ran through a stop sign. She was at fault for the accident and there was no drunk driver as he claimed for years. He ruined the truck driver's life. 

He was nothing but a humiliation.

 

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AFGHANISTAN CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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