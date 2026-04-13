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Trump Dashes McDonald’s to the White House: DoorDash Grandma Delivers No-Tax-on-Tips Message

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today, Trump had McDonald's delivered by DoorDash. This is something millions of Americans do every week, and it was meant to showcase Trump's policy of no tax on tips. 

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Once the Dasher approached, President Trump started a full on conversation with her.

Apparently, she didn't have much of an opinion on this topic and wanted to stick to the one she knows the most about. No tax on tips certainly matters to gig workers.

That's a whole bunch of money saved! That's likely several months of Social Security checks for her.

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That's what Doordash Grandma wants to see!

DoorDash Grandma is a fence straddler, apparently.

They probably told her if Trump starts talking and talking, just refuse to answer anything at all. Heh.

So, what you're saying is Trump isn't a dictator/Fascist/Hitler or whatever the Left du jour most popular slur going might be?

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Maybe if the Left didn't steal her Social Security to help deadbeats and illegals, she could retire.

Has to be!

Good on him! Also, because of his policies, the service worker takes all the money home and their government doesn't get their grubby paws on it.

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DONALD TRUMP SOCIAL SECURITY TAXES WHITE HOUSE

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