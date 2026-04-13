Trump Dashes McDonald’s to the White House: DoorDash Grandma Delivers No-Tax-on-Tips Message

Today, Trump had McDonald's delivered by DoorDash. This is something millions of Americans do every week, and it was meant to showcase Trump's policy of no tax on tips.

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currently at the White House: pic.twitter.com/SMqpk1mJUU — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 13, 2026

Once the Dasher approached, President Trump started a full on conversation with her.

Apparently, she didn't have much of an opinion on this topic and wanted to stick to the one she knows the most about. No tax on tips certainly matters to gig workers.

The White House just released more details on the DoorDash Grandma, who just delivered an order of McDONALD'S to President Trump in the Oval Office



Sharon Simmons from Arkansas:



- Is grandma of 10

- Started dashing in 2022

- Completed 14,000 DELIVERIES

- Has saved $11,000 in… pic.twitter.com/bmaK67SIGv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

That's a whole bunch of money saved! That's likely several months of Social Security checks for her.

🚨 LMAO! A DoorDash driver was just asked if the White House is a good tipper



DRIVER: "Ummm..."



POTUS: "WAIT!" *pulls out $100 bill*



DRIVER: "Yes! Very!" 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/cUMjl7QWrl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

That's what Doordash Grandma wants to see!

disappointing comments from Doordash Grandma here. Pick a side. https://t.co/7ld28ZFR62 — conar (@subtoconnorpls) April 13, 2026

DoorDash Grandma is a fence straddler, apparently.

This reads to me as someone at DoorDash preparing her for this exact situation https://t.co/qWgtC3JxYe — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) April 13, 2026

They probably told her if Trump starts talking and talking, just refuse to answer anything at all. Heh.

In India this woman would have had her house bulldozed, electricity department would have cut off her connection and the courts would have refrained her from speaking! https://t.co/YSlirBiiJP — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 13, 2026

So, what you're saying is Trump isn't a dictator/Fascist/Hitler or whatever the Left du jour most popular slur going might be?

her shirt saying doordash grandma is very bleak, peak late stage capitalism. she should be retired and drinking coffee on her porch, not doing food deliveries https://t.co/7HH9DcRTXc — pinche darcy 💥 (@lapinchedarcy) April 13, 2026

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Maybe if the Left didn't steal her Social Security to help deadbeats and illegals, she could retire.

DoorDash execs anticipating her answer… pic.twitter.com/RysT4mzPFY — All Sports History (@AllSportHistory) April 13, 2026

That Doordash woman is the most skilled politician in Washington. — Robert Barrett (@barrettrob) April 13, 2026

Trump has gotta be the last guy who still carries a stack of Benjamins for this purpose lol https://t.co/7Kte1GGIxg — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 13, 2026

Has to be!

47 routinely carries hundreds on him for tips, actually.



He’s known to be a good tipper. Especially for staff at his clubs. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

Good on him! Also, because of his policies, the service worker takes all the money home and their government doesn't get their grubby paws on it.

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