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RUH-ROH! Abigail Spanberger's Veto List Keeps Getting LONGER and Her Supporters Are Starting to FREAK OUT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed collective bargaining legislation when her amendments to the original bill were turned down. This was not a popular move by any stretch of the collective bargaining imagination.

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Welp, it sounds like she's about to veto even more bills that many of her supporters and voters wanted leaving many of them angry and quite honestly, confused.

And while this editor is happy with the vetoes, we also understand why people who elected Spanberger are pissed.

Senator Louise Lucas the hardest hit. 

But wait, there's more.

Why would she veto a board? Ok, that's just odd.

Abi is making all sorts of friends across the Commonwealth.

In addition to the vetoes, it sounds like she's leaving some of Youngkin's pieces around education in place:

This veto though ... this one is something else.

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Why would she veto a Democrat bill that would make it harder for ICE to arrest illegals? Isn't making it easier for illegals part of her party's platform?

Annnd we're as confused as her supporters. 

Amused and happy, but confused.

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SHOCKER! An Even NASTIER Graham Platner Reddit Post Has Surfaced That Makes His Nazi Tat Look TAME

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER VIRGINIA

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