RUH-ROH! Abigail Spanberger's Veto List Keeps Getting LONGER and Her Supporters Are Starting to FREAK OUT

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed collective bargaining legislation when her amendments to the original bill were turned down. This was not a popular move by any stretch of the collective bargaining imagination.

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Welp, it sounds like she's about to veto even more bills that many of her supporters and voters wanted leaving many of them angry and quite honestly, confused.

And while this editor is happy with the vetoes, we also understand why people who elected Spanberger are pissed.

Many sources have told me that Gov. Abigail Spanberger is going to veto the legislation that would have established a retail marijuana market in Virginia. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 19, 2026

Senator Louise Lucas the hardest hit.

But wait, there's more.

Sen. Creigh Deeds told me Gov. Spanberger called him and said she is going to veto his legislation that would have established a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Virginia. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 19, 2026

Why would she veto a board? Ok, that's just odd.

Abi is making all sorts of friends across the Commonwealth.

In addition to the vetoes, it sounds like she's leaving some of Youngkin's pieces around education in place:

Gov. Abigail Spanberger said her administration will not make any "immediate major changes" to the new school accountability system and more rigorous passing bars on state tests implemented under the previous administration.https://t.co/8ZEzbVKH41 — Anna Bryson (@AnnaBryson18) May 19, 2026

This veto though ... this one is something else.

NEW: Hearing @SpanbergerForVA will also veto a bill that required @ICEgov to get judicial warrants to make arrests in courthouses #VALeg



Bill👉https://t.co/vihlyaVwAY https://t.co/79eFt8wMqs — BK (@BradKutner) May 19, 2026

Why would she veto a Democrat bill that would make it harder for ICE to arrest illegals? Isn't making it easier for illegals part of her party's platform?

Annnd we're as confused as her supporters.

What was even the point of flipping Virginia Gov? https://t.co/PAB4RponM8 — Joe (@electionsjoe) May 19, 2026

Amused and happy, but confused.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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