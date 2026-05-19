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Caught Red-Handed: Massie Deletes Date from Old Trump Quote, Sends Fake Endorsement Texts on Election Day

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thomas Massie is in a tough primary race. The voting is happening RIGHT NOW. Tonight will tell the tale of whether Kentucky voters want something new or they prefer to stick with Massie.

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Trump endorsed Massie's opponent, of course, and that can make it difficult for a candidate to win a primary. As a result, Massie's campaign decided to try a quick sleight of hand to 'trick' voters.

Massie's campaign removed the date from a 2022 Trump endorsement and tried to pass it off as a current Trump endorsement. Yikes!

This was the original article.

All is fair in love and politics, but it's not entirely honest.

The ad says it is paid for by his campaign, so this wasn't a move by an outside group.

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It's not the behavior of a confident campaign.

Either Massie should stand on his own two feet in his opposition to Trump or he should support the Trump agenda. He can't have it both ways.

It's time for voters to decide. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE

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