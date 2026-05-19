Caught Red-Handed: Massie Deletes Date from Old Trump Quote, Sends Fake Endorsement Texts on Election Day

Thomas Massie is in a tough primary race. The voting is happening RIGHT NOW. Tonight will tell the tale of whether Kentucky voters want something new or they prefer to stick with Massie.

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Trump endorsed Massie's opponent, of course, and that can make it difficult for a candidate to win a primary. As a result, Massie's campaign decided to try a quick sleight of hand to 'trick' voters.

Kentucky election day shenanigans;

Massie campaign sends out to KY 4 voters via text a 2022 Trump

statement making it look like the president supports Massie today where he clearly supports Gallrein



Text ends with "Paid for by Thomas Massie for Congress



Reply STOP to opt-out" pic.twitter.com/cJwFB75Dkk — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 19, 2026

Massie's campaign removed the date from a 2022 Trump endorsement and tried to pass it off as a current Trump endorsement. Yikes!

This was the original article.

Intentionally cutting out the date is a nice touch…



Very consistent with Massie’s entire approach. https://t.co/MFmcHQnr0T — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2026

All is fair in love and politics, but it's not entirely honest.

Scumbag behavior.



Massie’s entire existence is built on lying to people.



This is just more evidence. https://t.co/aYnGc6WUgI — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) May 19, 2026

But I’m told Massie is our most principled politician https://t.co/R1ZTpdTOgW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 19, 2026

The ad says it is paid for by his campaign, so this wasn't a move by an outside group.

Salena reports Massie sleaze operation that lies about Trump support! https://t.co/8vbTi1W5Al — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 19, 2026

It's not the behavior of a confident campaign.

Why is Thomas Massie sending out last-minute text messages to Kentucky voters, using Trump’s old 2022 endorsement to make it look like he still has his support??



What a complete and total fraud.@RepThomasMassie https://t.co/5Xmb0adr1J — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 19, 2026

Disgraceful from @MassieforKY.



He goes out of his way to stick a finger in Trump’s eye, tries to derail the GOP agenda & sides with radical leftists.



That’s his record.



Then he dusts off an old statement to pretend none of it happened.



Massie lies. Send him home. https://t.co/j41EchsNfn — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 19, 2026

Either Massie should stand on his own two feet in his opposition to Trump or he should support the Trump agenda. He can't have it both ways.

Here's what @POTUS Donald Trump *actually* thinks of Thomas Massie:



"The Worst Republican Congressman in History".



Kentucky: VOTE for Trump-endorsed, 5th-generation Kentucky farmer, decorated Navy SEAL, and true MAGA patriot, Captain @EdGallrein. https://t.co/sAHS8Fm5V5 pic.twitter.com/9dIEuSzRlh — RJC (@RJC) May 19, 2026

It's time for voters to decide.

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