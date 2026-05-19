Caught Red-Handed: Massie Deletes Date from Old Trump Quote, Sends Fake Endorsement Texts on Election Day

Thomas Massie is in a tough primary race. The voting is happening RIGHT NOW. Tonight will tell the tale of whether Kentucky voters want something new or they prefer to stick with Massie.
Trump endorsed Massie's opponent, of course, and that can make it difficult for a candidate to win a primary. As a result, Massie's campaign decided to try a quick sleight of hand to 'trick' voters.
Kentucky election day shenanigans;— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 19, 2026
Massie campaign sends out to KY 4 voters via text a 2022 Trump
statement making it look like the president supports Massie today where he clearly supports Gallrein
Text ends with "Paid for by Thomas Massie for Congress
Reply STOP to opt-out" pic.twitter.com/cJwFB75Dkk
Massie's campaign removed the date from a 2022 Trump endorsement and tried to pass it off as a current Trump endorsement. Yikes!
May 19, 2026
This was the original article.
Intentionally cutting out the date is a nice touch…— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 19, 2026
Very consistent with Massie’s entire approach. https://t.co/MFmcHQnr0T
All is fair in love and politics, but it's not entirely honest.
Scumbag behavior.— James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) May 19, 2026
Massie’s entire existence is built on lying to people.
This is just more evidence. https://t.co/aYnGc6WUgI
But I’m told Massie is our most principled politician https://t.co/R1ZTpdTOgW— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 19, 2026
The ad says it is paid for by his campaign, so this wasn't a move by an outside group.
Salena reports Massie sleaze operation that lies about Trump support! https://t.co/8vbTi1W5Al— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 19, 2026
Recommended
The desperation https://t.co/bzKBkPt9DI— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 19, 2026
It's not the behavior of a confident campaign.
Why is Thomas Massie sending out last-minute text messages to Kentucky voters, using Trump’s old 2022 endorsement to make it look like he still has his support??— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 19, 2026
What a complete and total fraud.@RepThomasMassie https://t.co/5Xmb0adr1J
Disgraceful from @MassieforKY.— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 19, 2026
He goes out of his way to stick a finger in Trump’s eye, tries to derail the GOP agenda & sides with radical leftists.
That’s his record.
Then he dusts off an old statement to pretend none of it happened.
Massie lies. Send him home. https://t.co/j41EchsNfn
Either Massie should stand on his own two feet in his opposition to Trump or he should support the Trump agenda. He can't have it both ways.
Here's what @POTUS Donald Trump *actually* thinks of Thomas Massie:— RJC (@RJC) May 19, 2026
"The Worst Republican Congressman in History".
Kentucky: VOTE for Trump-endorsed, 5th-generation Kentucky farmer, decorated Navy SEAL, and true MAGA patriot, Captain @EdGallrein. https://t.co/sAHS8Fm5V5 pic.twitter.com/9dIEuSzRlh
It's time for voters to decide.
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