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Trump's Texas Bombshell: Endorses Paxton Over Cornyn; Senate RINOs Melt Down

justmindy
justmindy | 2:34 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

President Trump is making waves after announcing an endorsement in the Republican Senate race primary

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Emotions are high on all sides.

Wesley Hunt joined President Trump in endorsing Ken Paxton.

Lisa Murkowski seems to believe Paxton can't win and this just secured the race for fake Pastor Talarico. Maybe he and his 'girlfriend' can have a celebratory dinner tonight.

Conservatives angry the Senate did not advance the SAVE Act stand behind Trump's decision.

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Plenty of people have disagreed with Murkowski over the years. She'll get over it. 

Exactly. She should just probably keep her inside thoughts to herself.

She hasn't exactly been a huge proponent of 'conserving conservatism' up until now, so maybe she should just take a deep breath.

Anytime CNN is in an 'uproar', it's probably a good thing.

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DONALD TRUMP KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE TEXAS

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