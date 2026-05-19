Trump's Texas Bombshell: Endorses Paxton Over Cornyn; Senate RINOs Melt Down

President Trump is making waves after announcing an endorsement in the Republican Senate race primary

BREAKING: Trump endorses @KenPaxtonTX over @JohnCornyn in TX Senate race. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 19, 2026

Advertisement

Emotions are high on all sides.

Rep. Wesley Hunt backs Paxton after Trump endorsement https://t.co/Ml5ZvX6rGV — Just the News (@JustTheNews) May 19, 2026

Wesley Hunt joined President Trump in endorsing Ken Paxton.

Senate Republicans are livid with Trump. Just now, Sen. Wicker remained stone-faced (appeared to be intentional) for about 20 seconds as he walked into lunch and we asked him for his reaction



Sen. Murkowski says TX is all but lost to Dems now — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 19, 2026

Lisa Murkowski seems to believe Paxton can't win and this just secured the race for fake Pastor Talarico. Maybe he and his 'girlfriend' can have a celebratory dinner tonight.

This is what I voted for.



They could have passed the SAVE America Act. It might have helped them survive a little longer. Too bad.



Paxton will win TX (Murkowski doesn’t know what she’s talking about) and maybe then these RINOs will realize their time is up. We are purging their… https://t.co/8ZIKq1JvuQ — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) May 19, 2026

Conservatives angry the Senate did not advance the SAVE Act stand behind Trump's decision.

🚨 JUST IN: Senate Republicans are reportedly "LIVID" with Donald Trump after he endorsed Ken Paxton, appearing "stone-faced" in the halls and sounding angry — Punchbowl



LMAO!! Should've passed SAVE AMERICA!



Lisa MURKOWSKI says Texas is nearly lost to Democrats, and Sen. Wicker… pic.twitter.com/67fUfWFjhc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

Plenty of people have disagreed with Murkowski over the years. She'll get over it.

Someone who had to rig her state's election system to keep her seat probably shouldn't be talking about how hard a seat in another state will be to keep. https://t.co/dnZRPc7fmW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 19, 2026

Exactly. She should just probably keep her inside thoughts to herself.

Does anyone believe Murkowski is worried about strengthening President Trump’s political position? Who believes this? She’s worried about the Republican Party? She lost a primary and left the party. No one believes this is why she’s mad. — Jared (@Jar3d__) May 19, 2026

She hasn't exactly been a huge proponent of 'conserving conservatism' up until now, so maybe she should just take a deep breath.

President Trump’s endorsement of MAGA loyalist Ken Paxton has sent CNN and establishment Republicans into full MELTDOWN mode.



Senators Thune and Murkowski are not happy.



CNN: “Shockwaves, anger, disappointment and real concern among Republicans in this building.”



“They had… pic.twitter.com/zKJiHc78Uj — Overton (@overton_news) May 19, 2026

Anytime CNN is in an 'uproar', it's probably a good thing.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.