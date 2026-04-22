Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn

Not a rumor: creepy James Talarico is not going to be the next senator from the state of Texas. His camp might have conspired with Stephen Colbert to give him a boost over challenger Jasmine Crockett, who also had no chance of becoming senator. But so many clips have surfaced of Talarico claiming that God is non-binary, that the thing he loves besides his family and friends is trans kids, and that Texans must give up beef and adopt a vegan diet. (His campaign posted a photo of him digging into a rib in response to the "vegan accusations.")

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Rumors are swirling, though, that the Talarico campaign is sitting on career-ending dirt for possible Republican challengers John Conyn and Ken Paxton, and it's just biding its time until President Trump endorses on of them to drop the bombshells.

BREAKING: Rumors are swirling that the Talarico camp is sitting on career-ending dirt on both Paxton & Cornyn, and are waiting for who Trump endorses before releasing. Texas, prepare for the purple. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) April 22, 2026

"Prepare for the purple." Ha.

Wait until you hear about the career ending dirt everyone is sitting on about Talarico. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) April 22, 2026

Breaking: Rumors are swirling that this dude was caught sitting down to pee by a waiter at a Shoney’s in Mississippi https://t.co/yi0nkpAclW — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 22, 2026

Texas hopium is the saddest. https://t.co/KPkR8hk5WL — A.J. Bauer (@ajbauer) April 22, 2026

Talarico is a weird little freak.

Shocking that he has any chance to win anything. https://t.co/TWdBbcUrj9 — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) April 22, 2026

He doesn't.

Obviously.🙄 Must be that earth shaking revelation that Cornyn is secretly a democrat. Shocker. — ⚡️🦅PepperJack🇺🇸⚡️ (@mmullins001) April 22, 2026

Paxton has been investigated to the max, there is nothing new coming and Cornyn is DOA at the ballot box. Paxton will be the next Senator of Texas, period. — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) April 22, 2026

You are supposed to use CIS when referring to James Talarico (CIS). pic.twitter.com/L7hEPiv1wZ — @amuse (@amuse) April 22, 2026

That, or Beto 2.0.

Paxton's life and career are an open book. If there was anything else in there, the Impeachment would have bore it out. Talarico is s freak and an imposter. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) April 22, 2026

Why would it matter who Trump endorses?

If he has dirt, spill it. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 22, 2026

Texas isn't going to send a Gnostic pretending to be a Christian pastor to the Senate. It's just not going to happen. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) April 22, 2026

Talarico is a total chump. And like most Democrats, lies about everything.



He has no dirt on either Paxton or Cornyn, and the rumors are pure fiction. But, you, being a good little liberal, are spreading them anyway.



Good boy. You follow order very well. — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) April 22, 2026

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I've heard this story before. The walls are closing in. Democrats are gonna turn Texas blue this time!



James Talarico is just Beto O'Rourke but firmly in the bottom of the uncanny valley. — Ali Zein Yousuf (@AliZYousuf) April 22, 2026

The good people of X have plenty of campaign-ending videos of Talarico, and they've already posted them. Texans, don't prepare for the purple.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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