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Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Not a rumor: creepy James Talarico is not going to be the next senator from the state of Texas. His camp might have conspired with Stephen Colbert to give him a boost over challenger Jasmine Crockett, who also had no chance of becoming senator. But so many clips have surfaced of Talarico claiming that God is non-binary, that the thing he loves besides his family and friends is trans kids, and that Texans must give up beef and adopt a vegan diet. (His campaign posted a photo of him digging into a rib in response to the "vegan accusations.")

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Rumors are swirling, though, that the Talarico campaign is sitting on career-ending dirt for possible Republican challengers John Conyn and Ken Paxton, and it's just biding its time until President Trump endorses on of them to drop the bombshells.

"Prepare for the purple." Ha.

He doesn't.

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That, or Beto 2.0.

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The good people of X have plenty of campaign-ending videos of Talarico, and they've already posted them. Texans, don't prepare for the purple.

***

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2026 ELECTIONS KEN PAXTON TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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