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We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real but the REPLIES to it Are GOLD, JERRY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on May 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Long ago, when Biden was president and his son Hunter was a never-ending source of material for Twitchy, how we all wished Hunter Biden had his own X account.

Of course, he did not.

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Until now? To be fair, there is no checkmark and knowing how slow on the uptake Biden is, we wouldn't be surprised if someone else already had his name and is using it for their account. Then again, it does link to Biden's site that feaures his art.

There is only one post on the account thus far:

At this point, after six hours, there are nearly two million views on this post alone.

And the replies ... you guys, this is like Twitchy Christmas.

Umm ...

Umm ... again.

Interesting point since the interview he did with Candace Owens is making its way around social media. Maybe she told him he needed an account? Bleh. 

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To be fair, we're pretty sure nobody really thinks this account is Hunter but the replies are GOLD, baby.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Heh. 

We see what he did there.

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