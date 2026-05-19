We Can Neither Confirm Nor DENY if Hunter Biden X Account Is Real but the REPLIES to it Are GOLD, JERRY

Long ago, when Biden was president and his son Hunter was a never-ending source of material for Twitchy, how we all wished Hunter Biden had his own X account.

Of course, he did not.

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Until now? To be fair, there is no checkmark and knowing how slow on the uptake Biden is, we wouldn't be surprised if someone else already had his name and is using it for their account. Then again, it does link to Biden's site that feaures his art.

There is only one post on the account thus far:

I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 19, 2026

At this point, after six hours, there are nearly two million views on this post alone.

And the replies ... you guys, this is like Twitchy Christmas.

Do you speak? I thought you just took photos of your butthole. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 19, 2026

Umm ...

Neither has your daughter 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) May 19, 2026

Perhaps not but I’ve seen your penis so I feel like we’re basically brothers. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 19, 2026

Umm ... again.

You are the grandson of a sitting president, and the haters are furious — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 19, 2026

Did you make one of your home movies with Candace? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 19, 2026

Interesting point since the interview he did with Candace Owens is making its way around social media. Maybe she told him he needed an account? Bleh.

Why do so many people fall for this BS? pic.twitter.com/M8XPuhciX3 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 19, 2026

To be fair, we're pretty sure nobody really thinks this account is Hunter but the replies are GOLD, baby.

A misunderstood bad boy. I can't wait to hear more from you. pic.twitter.com/1hbRBfxUQw — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 19, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Looks like you found your laptop. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 19, 2026

Can you give me some tips on getting into the art business? — HolzXI (@holz_xi) May 19, 2026

Heh.

We see what he did there.

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