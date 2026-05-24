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Report: Man Who Believed He was Jesus was Sent to Meet Him After He Opened Fire Near the White House

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:30 AM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Saturday, a man approached uniformed Secret Service officers posted near the White House, produced a weapon, and opened fire. Those officers returned fire, striking the suspect and neutralizing the threat. The gunman was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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A bystander was also shot during the exchange of gunfire. Their condition was not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities have identified the now deceased suspect as Nasir Best, a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness who reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ.

Best was known to the authorities and had previously violated a court order to stay away from the White House.

A crazed gunman who belived he was Jesus Christ pulled out a revolver and opened fire outside the White House Saturday night, before he was quckly taken down by a barrage shots from the Secret Service, sources said.

While a motive for the attack hasn’t been confirmed, sources said Best is a mentally troubled individual who was well-known to the Secret Service for repeatedly loitering around various entry posts and who has violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House.

The White House and the surrounding area were locked down in the wake of the shooting. Members of the press were moved to the briefing room until the area was declared safe.

Selina Wang of ABC News was taping near the North Lawn and can be seen (understandably) diving for cover when the shooting began.

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Watch:

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI was on the scene and assisting with the investigation.

That is a pretty safe bet.

Three days to be exact, but we're sure that Nasir Best is going to be dead forever. What we're not sure of is how a man with a known mental illness was able to get a gun in a city with some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country.

It's almost as if 'Gun Free Zones,' and overreaching firearm regulations aren't worth the paper they're printed on.

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The return of asylums would keep communities and mental patients both safer.

To the TDS sufferers on the left, it's the gun that's at fault.

Oh, and Trump. Whatever happens, it's definitely Trump's fault.

See what we mean? When you look at it objectively, are these people any more sane than Best was?

So, how long before we get those asylums back up and running?

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FBI GUN VIOLENCE KASH PATEL MENTAL HEALTH

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