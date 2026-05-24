Report: Man Who Believed He was Jesus was Sent to Meet Him After He Opened Fire Near the White House

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Saturday, a man approached uniformed Secret Service officers posted near the White House, produced a weapon, and opened fire. Those officers returned fire, striking the suspect and neutralizing the threat. The gunman was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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A bystander was also shot during the exchange of gunfire. Their condition was not immediately released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/VK6WWAfH3e — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 24, 2026

Authorities have identified the now deceased suspect as Nasir Best, a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness who reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ.

Gunman who believed he was Jesus Christ opened fire on White House checkpoint, neutralized by Secret Service https://t.co/89znA0VR1V pic.twitter.com/i3ZUljNyih — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2026

Best was known to the authorities and had previously violated a court order to stay away from the White House.

A crazed gunman who belived he was Jesus Christ pulled out a revolver and opened fire outside the White House Saturday night, before he was quckly taken down by a barrage shots from the Secret Service, sources said. While a motive for the attack hasn’t been confirmed, sources said Best is a mentally troubled individual who was well-known to the Secret Service for repeatedly loitering around various entry posts and who has violated a previous court order to stay away from the White House.

The White House and the surrounding area were locked down in the wake of the shooting. Members of the press were moved to the briefing room until the area was declared safe.

Selina Wang of ABC News was taping near the North Lawn and can be seen (understandably) diving for cover when the shooting began.

Watch:

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI was on the scene and assisting with the investigation.

FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 23, 2026

Spoiler Alert: no, in fact, he is NOT Jesus Christ — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) May 24, 2026

I’m going to go out on a limb and say he was not in fact Jesus — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) May 24, 2026

That is a pretty safe bet.

Guess we will find out in a couple days if he is in fact Jesus ;) — SummerHatesPedos! 🇺🇸 (@Stillurfvseason) May 24, 2026

Three days to be exact, but we're sure that Nasir Best is going to be dead forever. What we're not sure of is how a man with a known mental illness was able to get a gun in a city with some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country.

It's almost as if 'Gun Free Zones,' and overreaching firearm regulations aren't worth the paper they're printed on.

Mental health background - free on the streets as usual. How did he get a gun? — Ron (@Ronrightside) May 24, 2026

RESTART MENTAL ASYLUMS! This is the humane thing to do. We have crazies walking our streets like zombies and then they get hooked on drugs which makes things worse! The best thing for them is to institutionalize them to keep our communities safe. — Urgent Intel (@urgentintel) May 24, 2026

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The return of asylums would keep communities and mental patients both safer.

This is the problem with the rhetoric of @TheDemocrats. To the mentally unstable, their rhetoric is a call to action. This is a known repercussion of their rhetoric. To continue forward with the same baseless disgusting rhetoric is simply irresponsible. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) May 24, 2026

To the TDS sufferers on the left, it's the gun that's at fault.

Oh, and Trump. Whatever happens, it's definitely Trump's fault.

So they found this mentality I'll man on the streets a few days ago, gave him a gun, and told him to shoot up the White House. Yeah totally set up by Trump — Shelly (@Pupperpoo) May 24, 2026

See what we mean? When you look at it objectively, are these people any more sane than Best was?

So, how long before we get those asylums back up and running?

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