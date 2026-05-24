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Thomas Massie Melts Down: 'AI Hotel Room Throuple Video With AOC and Omar' Cost Me the Race

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thomas Massie isn't taking his loss well. He now claims Artificial Intelligence beat him. He believes an AI video showing him with AOC and Ilhan Omar led to his loss. He thinks voters didn't know it was fake. Alrighty then!

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Pretty sure voters knew it was fake, but they understood the deeper meaning behind it. Too often, Massie voted against Trump's initiatives, and it wasn't appreciated by Republican voters. 

Just a reminder, the day before voting, Massie sent out an old 2022 endorsement by Trump and tried to pretend it pertained to this election. It clearly did not and that's why Trump actually endorsed Massie's opponent (and the eventual victor). 

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Hit dogs yelp!

He needs to settle on a reason for his loss. He'll never admit it was because he was elected by Republicans to help advance the Trump agenda, but then refused to do that. 

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Anything other than taking any accountability. 

While getting chummy with Ro Khanna.

This loss was a blessing in disguise. It’s exactly what he needs to step back and do some serious self-inventory.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ILHAN OMAR THOMAS MASSIE

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