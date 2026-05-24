Thomas Massie Melts Down: 'AI Hotel Room Throuple Video With AOC and Omar' Cost Me the Race

Thomas Massie isn't taking his loss well. He now claims Artificial Intelligence beat him. He believes an AI video showing him with AOC and Ilhan Omar led to his loss. He thinks voters didn't know it was fake. Alrighty then!

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🚨 NOW: Rep. Thomas Massie fumes that Republicans "used artificial intelligence" to make it seem like he was cozying up to AOC and Ilhan Omar



"They used AI to create a life-like video showing me checking into a hotel room with AOC and Ilhan Omar and holding hands with them!"… pic.twitter.com/0tlcbIucOP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 24, 2026

Pretty sure voters knew it was fake, but they understood the deeper meaning behind it. Too often, Massie voted against Trump's initiatives, and it wasn't appreciated by Republican voters.

"They won this race by fooling voters" says the guy who sent out a last-minute 2022 Trump endorsement and conveniently scrubbed out the date https://t.co/Kb63vvH3Of — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 24, 2026

Just a reminder, the day before voting, Massie sent out an old 2022 endorsement by Trump and tried to pretend it pertained to this election. It clearly did not and that's why Trump actually endorsed Massie's opponent (and the eventual victor).

Dude literally texted out a 4 year old Trump endorsement to every cell phone in his district the day of the election.



At least the OBVIOUSLY AI ad was based on facts. Massie did vote alongside AOC and Ilhan Omar against Republican priorities numerous times.



This guy is scum. https://t.co/bBnabDqPu9 — Blake Kresses (@BlakeKresses) May 24, 2026

Hit dogs yelp!

So, now Thomas Massie is blaming his election defeat on Kentucky D4 boomers he thinks are stupid.



I thought he lost because the election was rigged.



I thought he lost because Israel.



God forbid he LOOKS IN THE MIRROR and see what a leftist he has become. https://t.co/l8Md3vBDrs — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) May 24, 2026

He needs to settle on a reason for his loss. He'll never admit it was because he was elected by Republicans to help advance the Trump agenda, but then refused to do that.

Massie literally tried peddling an old Trump endorsement from years ago to “fool the boomers.”



He’s so full of himself he can’t wrap his head around the fact that Republicans in his district turned out in record numbers to vote him out because his grandstanding finally ran thin. https://t.co/dLQdYPqgRE — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) May 24, 2026

Man who accuses everyone who dislikes his dumb ideas of being a pedo is upset at false claims https://t.co/a2fsVaPqXZ — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) May 24, 2026

This guy is going to be playing the victim forever. https://t.co/Lk1ZhIvYNC — Dan Stilwell (@Danielstilwell) May 24, 2026

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Anything other than taking any accountability.

This is hilarious because Massie is such a serial liar that he ran ads making it seem like he was some super loyal MAGA soldier while he kept calling Trump a pedophile https://t.co/mpX7uZM6b6 — The Second Wave (@thechudda) May 24, 2026

While getting chummy with Ro Khanna.

“The Boomers!! The Jooos!!”



What a freaking clown he turned out to be. https://t.co/OS4sY1jNU7 — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) May 24, 2026

This loss was a blessing in disguise. It’s exactly what he needs to step back and do some serious self-inventory.

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