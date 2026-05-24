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Peak Taylor Lorenz: Hoping the 'Communist Mayor' Fixes the Cashew Cream Cheese Gap

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 24, 2026
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz has to be the most pampered and least self-aware human being in all the land.

Today's complaint? New York bagel shops don't have the kind of cream cheese Taylor likes and she thinks Zohran Mamdani she force them to carry it. 

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This is her biggest trouble in life. The store doesn't have the special cream cheese she desires. 

Thankfully, Elon fixed Twitter and all the people she blocked can still see her masterpieces. 

Honestly, she makes it more difficult to be a satire writer just with her very existence.

With all the problems in New York, she thinks Mamdani should address her cream cheese first of all. Heh.

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To be fair, she did find some fellow travelers. 

Clearly, this is a person who hasn't followed Taylor closely. She tweets inane things very frequently. 

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Taylor thinks only about herself and doesn't care how it affects other people. 

True. Communism is their religion.

Literally, the dumbest people alive.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAYLOR LORENZ ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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