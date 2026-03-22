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Poverty Tourism? Fine. But Don't Forget Your Mask, Comrades – Taylor Lorenz's Latest Take

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on March 22, 2026
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Obviously, all of the poverty tourism on the Left is so gross, but Taylor Lorenz has a totally different gripe. She thinks they should continue to go to all these impoverished Communist nations, with one caveat ... they should wear a mask. Yes, really. 

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How insane does one person have to be to continue to hyper fixate on masks in this day and age?

She's a lunatic.

This is fair. She has beat this drum to death. 

Taylor is unique because she is both the village idiot and the journalist. That makes her a special kind of threat.

True! When one thinks of brand association, when Taylor is mentioned, hypochondriac and masking are front of mind.

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The meds are not working.

Yes, this is the only problem the Left sees with this trip ... not masking. 

Prayers for that dude.

This is not a smart person.

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COMMUNISM COVID-19 CUBA TAYLOR LORENZ

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