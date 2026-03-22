Poverty Tourism? Fine. But Don't Forget Your Mask, Comrades – Taylor Lorenz's Latest Take

Obviously, all of the poverty tourism on the Left is so gross, but Taylor Lorenz has a totally different gripe. She thinks they should continue to go to all these impoverished Communist nations, with one caveat ... they should wear a mask. Yes, really.

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She is always so on brand pic.twitter.com/4kXEQgpkcN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 22, 2026

How insane does one person have to be to continue to hyper fixate on masks in this day and age?

One of the great performance artists of the 21st century. https://t.co/LYKWVVOM91 — Foster (@foster_type) March 22, 2026

She's a lunatic.

@earldean71 I can only aspire to this level of consistency https://t.co/TAG4DRDUN9 — Greg (@Greg651) March 22, 2026

This is fair. She has beat this drum to death.

The role of social media is to hand the village idiot a microphone, have journalists attend them and report their every word, and turn up the volume on their speakers so their babbling becomes unavoidable. https://t.co/e3iEAaWurw — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) March 22, 2026

Taylor is unique because she is both the village idiot and the journalist. That makes her a special kind of threat.

Corporations drop billions on Madison Avenue and on marketing research firms every year, and Taylor is just out here on her own giving a master class in corporate branding and marketing strategy. A genius of the craft. https://t.co/iegyWPZ0Gt — Dean Clark (@earldean71) March 22, 2026

True! When one thinks of brand association, when Taylor is mentioned, hypochondriac and masking are front of mind.

But never on her meds, strangely. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) March 22, 2026

The meds are not working.

What’s really crazy is that this is the only criticism of the leftist Cuban vacation, from their side, that I’ve seen so far. — David Young (@WhatisLeftDavid) March 22, 2026

Yes, this is the only problem the Left sees with this trip ... not masking.

“6 years into an ongoing pandemic” pic.twitter.com/UW6TzHoYZW — JB (@johnbartle) March 22, 2026

I thought that was a joke post? But then seeing who wrote it I am not surprised. The mask lady returns.🙄 — Beagle1 (@den72943) March 22, 2026

Some poor bastard is going to try to change her — Bullish Bugger (@MoneyTree32) March 22, 2026

Prayers for that dude.

Is her brand, "completely nuts"? — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) March 22, 2026

Covid broke her brain — Tyler Coen (@TylerCoen13) March 22, 2026

Does she really think her stupid low grade mask does anything to protect her?! pic.twitter.com/ZngFkzc1Wc — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) March 22, 2026

This is not a smart person.

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