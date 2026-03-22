White Savior Vibes: Code Pink Jets to Cuba, Paints a Mural, Ignores the Real Crisis

Yesterday, we told you about Code Pink (the most tone deaf group ever) flying to Cuba to tell them how awesome Communism is. It gets worse. Now, they are painting a mural for the people. Certainly, that will assuage their hunger when they're starving or soothe their souls when their neighbor is locked away as a political prisoner.

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Code Pink flew artists to Cuba to leave behind a “gift” mural. Maybe their base eats that up, but it comes off as pure performative cringe to me. pic.twitter.com/HXnAAW0oiY — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 22, 2026

It's so gross.

This trip to Cuba is everything I’d hoped it would be and more.



“We need food, aid, and a new government.”



“Best we can do is Hasan Piker and a mural.” https://t.co/23E8EvIM2K — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 22, 2026

Hope that fills your growling belly.

Communist billionaire Neville Singham is paying to fly these Code Pink “activists” to Cuba to radicalize them with CCP propaganda against the U.S. https://t.co/SNldm3SYqM — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 22, 2026

they flew to an impoverished prison state, celebrated the government responsible for a fifty-year humanitarian crisis, and painted the locals a mural with "notes of love." this is among the most vile kind of human the western world has ever produced. https://t.co/xdRGMEFhtd — Mike Solana (@micsolana) March 22, 2026

It's easy to mock this because it's just so awful, but truly it's so disrespectful to suffering people.

I spent a week in Havana about 15 years ago. I can assure you the last thing they needed was a mural https://t.co/mSseFNaQ7a — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) March 22, 2026

Hey it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s best friends https://t.co/pyAYUEwJO1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 22, 2026

Oh, how the tables turn.

imagine being a country full of oppressed artists, painters, and revolutionaries who get arrested for spray painting, just to watch some dumb privileged western f##k come into your country, stay in a 5 star hotel, eat your bread and food during a food shortage, and paint the… https://t.co/myVoVUezrM — س (@dnagosjoon) March 22, 2026

It’s actually impossible to get more patronizing than rich white lady painting happy pictures for poor brown people. https://t.co/LLLcq73BmO — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) March 22, 2026

They think they are better than all of the brown people.

You know they are going to probably paint right over that after you leave right? https://t.co/wAKECLUJY6 — Geeky REAL GINGER Sparkles (@desert_starr_57) March 22, 2026

Expeditiously.

Influencers declaring a job well done after a weekend of partying at a hotel, going on a guided tour and painting a mural. https://t.co/QECuYPW2Gg pic.twitter.com/yyWwuUgH3R — LA\/ENDER (@LavenderGhast) March 22, 2026

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While painting these walls with messages of love, did anyone hear the phrase “to the wall!” in Spanish?



Because in Cuba, “al paredón!” was the cry that thousands heard as Castro regime executioners lined them up against the wall to be shot dead in the name of the Revolution https://t.co/WM96lj7ueA — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 22, 2026

Just remember that is the reality of the situation.

Are Cubans supposed to eat the mural? Are they incapable of painting their own murals? The mural is a memento, reminding Cubans that Code Pinkers can travel, express themselves, and make choices, while Cubans are stuck w/o electricity, freedom of movement, speech, or conscience. https://t.co/pI2jpLWa90 — Maria Popova 🇨🇦 (@PopovaProf) March 22, 2026

It's the worst form of mockery.

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