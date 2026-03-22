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White Savior Vibes: Code Pink Jets to Cuba, Paints a Mural, Ignores the Real Crisis

justmindy
justmindy | 7:38 PM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File

Yesterday, we told you about Code Pink (the most tone deaf group ever) flying to Cuba to tell them how awesome Communism is. It gets worse. Now, they are painting a mural for the people. Certainly, that will assuage their hunger when they're starving or soothe their souls when their neighbor is locked away as a political prisoner.

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It's so gross.

Hope that fills your growling belly.

It's easy to mock this because it's just so awful, but truly it's so disrespectful to suffering people. 

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Oh, how the tables turn.

They think they are better than all of the brown people. 

Expeditiously. 

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Just remember that is the reality of the situation. 

It's the worst form of mockery.

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Tags:

COMMUNISM CUBA FOREIGN POLICY MARXISM SOCIALISM

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