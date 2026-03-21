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Here's Code Pink Flying (Some in First Class) to Cuba to Tell People Living Under Communism Trump Is Bad

Doug P. | 12:06 PM on March 21, 2026
meme

There's chaos in Cuba as the longtime dictatorship in that country could be nearing an end.

From Fox News:

There’s growing unrest in Cuba as the communist government struggles to deal with island-wide blackouts and a collapsing economy. As President Donald Trump alludes to change on the island, the Cuban community in Miami is left wondering what is next.

The island has experienced 67 years of authoritarian rule where the Communist Party of Cuba is the only legal party. Last week, protesters attacked a Communist Party headquarters on the island overnight, ransacking the building and attempting to set it on fire, according to local reports.

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So, we have the Cuban dictatorship trying to stay in power while President Trump hopes to see the country finally become free. Guess which side Code Pink is taking. 

Shameless irony detected:

Code Pink does have its "priorities":

Fidel Castro himself would applaud that if he were still breathing cigar smoke and a little oxygen. 

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Like we always say, "you can't make this stuff up, because thanks to clowns like those you don't have to."

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