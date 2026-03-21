Here's Code Pink Flying (Some in First Class) to Cuba to Tell People Living Under Communism Trump Is Bad

There's chaos in Cuba as the longtime dictatorship in that country could be nearing an end.

From Fox News:

There’s growing unrest in Cuba as the communist government struggles to deal with island-wide blackouts and a collapsing economy. As President Donald Trump alludes to change on the island, the Cuban community in Miami is left wondering what is next. The island has experienced 67 years of authoritarian rule where the Communist Party of Cuba is the only legal party. Last week, protesters attacked a Communist Party headquarters on the island overnight, ransacking the building and attempting to set it on fire, according to local reports.

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So, we have the Cuban dictatorship trying to stay in power while President Trump hopes to see the country finally become free. Guess which side Code Pink is taking.

🚨BREAKING: Code Pink leftist activists are heading to Cuba to tell people living under communism how terrible Trump and America are.



I wish Cuba would keep them. pic.twitter.com/hYROVwFfto — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 20, 2026

Shameless irony detected:

She is flying First Class.



To tell Cubans how bad capitalism is. https://t.co/zpOtEfDzQv — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 20, 2026

Code Pink does have its "priorities":

Code Pink in Cuba defending the communist regime against the evils of capitalism!! pic.twitter.com/3kYXZVPKB9 — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) March 21, 2026

Fidel Castro himself would applaud that if he were still breathing cigar smoke and a little oxygen.

“This is your Captain speaking. Welcome aboard Air Dingbat. If you look out your port side window, you’ll get a nice view of the Gulf of America. Also, we’ve been informed by TSA that this will be a one-way trip.” https://t.co/xjELBEkDWH — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) March 21, 2026

All the rich commies going to Cuba to preserve the oppressive legacy of Fidel Castro and keep the proles down is so on the nose I feel like we're watching a South Park episode. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 21, 2026

Like we always say, "you can't make this stuff up, because thanks to clowns like those you don't have to."

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