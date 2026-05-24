WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately After

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justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on May 24, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Cenk Uygur (the Uncle of Hasan Piker) has another psycho connection in his life. Her name is Ana Kasparian, and she is one of the hosts of 'The Young Turks' with him. She is also nuts, so they are just a big old can of crazy together. 

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She is not taking Thomas Massie's loss last week very well and is coming up with all kinds of crazy theories as to why.

Ana always plays victim. That is nothing new.

She needs psychological help.

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It is certainly not because she's smart. 

That's a huge compliment.

The problem with Ana is that she is too dumb to feel the hurt. 

She and Cenk agree with each other on everything so that doesn't challenge her. When someone actually challenges her, she falls apart. 

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Kentucky did America a huge solid.

Money changes people and in their case, it's a huge negative.

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2026 ELECTIONS ISRAEL KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE X

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