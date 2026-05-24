WATCH: Shabbos Kestenbaum Humiliates Ana Kasparian On Air — She Blocks Him Immediately After

Cenk Uygur (the Uncle of Hasan Piker) has another psycho connection in his life. Her name is Ana Kasparian, and she is one of the hosts of 'The Young Turks' with him. She is also nuts, so they are just a big old can of crazy together.

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Great debunking Anna Kasparian's deranged conspiracies straight to her face.



She's now blocked me on X.



Thomas Massie took money from billionaires, Iranians, and PACs while implying Trump was a pedophile.



As usual, she had no response other than to yell, interrupt, and insult. pic.twitter.com/GMzH7HOVfA — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 24, 2026

She is not taking Thomas Massie's loss last week very well and is coming up with all kinds of crazy theories as to why.

Anna is trying to deflect from her terrible performance by pretending I threatened her 😆. I encourage you all to watch the FULL debate here: https://t.co/ZC9B2tmkJM pic.twitter.com/lNO5fp85GH — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 24, 2026

Ana always plays victim. That is nothing new.

The absolute mother or all mic drops by @ShabbosK. The totally unhinged Anna Kasparian just got OWNED! https://t.co/NvErsNRqHO — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) May 24, 2026

She needs psychological help.

This was so well done! https://t.co/tqxTcUDoG5 — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) May 24, 2026

The only reason people give her the time of day is that she's pretty. Sorry but it's true. https://t.co/B6pbF1wTlD — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) May 24, 2026

It is certainly not because she's smart.

This guy is a star the ben shapiro of the gen z https://t.co/lCOqNc5y7W — ipadasher (@ipadasher) May 24, 2026

That's a huge compliment.

🎥 WATCH:

Shabbos showed up prepared and focused, debating one of the worst propagandists, challenging the weak conspiracy theorists and spreaders of rage bait and manipulation.



He laid out all the facts, while she kept attempting to play distraction games instead of responding… https://t.co/pBIAuLPFcI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 24, 2026

That looked painful 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qJ6Qs1f1jD — Avi Avidan (@avavidan) May 24, 2026

The problem with Ana is that she is too dumb to feel the hurt.

Another guy makes Ana Kasparian look like a FOOL! This is what happens when you're used to talking with MORON, Cenk Uygar. You're just not bright enough, Ana, to keep going on these shows and ending up looking like an IDIOT!https://t.co/29RuIa8003 — sqhkemery (@sqhkemery) May 24, 2026

She and Cenk agree with each other on everything so that doesn't challenge her. When someone actually challenges her, she falls apart.

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@AnaKasparian Is there anyone you haven’t blocked who called out your terrorist propaganda? 😂



Have some shame you’re an Armenian taking Turk money too. pic.twitter.com/n1otXjD5Xj — Nima Yamini (@NimaYamini) May 24, 2026

Anna Kasparian being angry mad about Massie’s defeat says it all!

Thank you Kentucky 🇺🇸 ❤️ — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) May 24, 2026

Kentucky did America a huge solid.

Anna Kasparian always wins the loudest and the least eloquent on any debate. Same as Chunky Ughyur. It's crazy how much they have changed, I guess those checks from Qatar are hard to resist — ゴンサロ (@gonzalo_amat) May 24, 2026

Money changes people and in their case, it's a huge negative.