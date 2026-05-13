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Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on May 13, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Hasan Piker's Uncle Cenk just caused another panel member to walk off stage because of his vile Anti-Semitic rhetoric.

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Apparently, Cenk was added to the panel at the last minute and is now thrilled with Candace and Tucker and their crazy talk lately. 

Cenk is a crazy person.

It sounds like a ring of hell, actually.

This is today's Left.

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That's an awesome nickname.

It's an apt description of Candace and Tucker these days.

Except firefighters are useful and accomplish good things. 

They were never very smart, but they have now fully lost the plot.

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ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL TUCKER CARLSON

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