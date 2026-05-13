Added Last-Minute as Moderator, Cenk Uygur Triggers Panel Walkout With Anti-Israel Tirade

Hasan Piker's Uncle Cenk just caused another panel member to walk off stage because of his vile Anti-Semitic rhetoric.

lol Stephen Walt just walked off the stage because Cenk just started screaming crazily about Israel pic.twitter.com/Bw2iBHdjZz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 13, 2026

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Cenk was added as moderator to this panel at the last minute, he told me.



One point he decided to raise was how grateful everyone should be for Tucker and Candace Owens, since they've converted so many people to the anti-Israel cause.



Or in other words, we should all deeply… https://t.co/cZ4wxNHL9h — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 13, 2026

Apparently, Cenk was added to the panel at the last minute and is now thrilled with Candace and Tucker and their crazy talk lately.

Cenk is a crazy person.

Talk about a nightmare: Ryan Dim, Cenk, and Michael Tracey in the same room. https://t.co/RfZkQXEUZo — ComicNotDaveSmith (@ComicNotDaveSMT) May 13, 2026

It sounds like a ring of hell, actually.

Cenk (and Ana) have gone completely rabid on their hatred and anti-Israel crusade. To the point where they are starting to sound like official spokesman for Hamas or Hezbollah. I even saw a video clip recently of Ana saying that "she wouldn't be against" the USA going to war vs… — Karl Cardona (@Karl_Cardona7) May 13, 2026

This is today's Left.

This is the least shocking post I’ve ever read in my life. How ANYBODY can continue to pretend that Chunk Yogurt is an even somewhat serious person, is beyond me. — Dshaf (@sshaf91) May 13, 2026

That's an awesome nickname.

"the torrent of absolute brain-melted nonsense they've unleashed" is a most exquisite description. — Lucius Mullhorn (@JEdgar95100348) May 13, 2026

It's an apt description of Candace and Tucker these days.

Cenk Uygur obsesses over Israel every day, all day. He acts like a stalker obsessing over a woman. — Aurora E (@AuroraE677063) May 13, 2026

Adding Cenk as a moderator on a panel is like adding an arsonist to a fire department — Jeronimo (@Sasanearr) May 13, 2026

Except firefighters are useful and accomplish good things.

Cenk & Anna's 🧠s have fully melted — Thurman Merman (@ziggy393) May 13, 2026

They were never very smart, but they have now fully lost the plot.

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