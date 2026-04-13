Joke’s on you, Pod Save Bro Favreau: Hasan Piker Proudly Doubles Down On His Support for Hamas on Podcast

One of the 'Pod Save America' Obama Bros tried to throw Hasan Piker a lifeline in an interview. Surely, Hasan hadn't meant what he said or he had been misunderstood and this was his chance to clarify what he really meant for America.

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Obama's former speechwriter, Jon Favreau, asks Democrat spokesperson Hasan Piker if he actually supports Hamas terrorists.



FAVREAU: "When you say Hamas is a thousand times better, do you actually mean that?"



PIKER: "I do mean it." pic.twitter.com/xtodMQaXDu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2026

Jokes on Favreau! Hasan doubled down and made it clear he absolutely meant it. He believes Hamas is righteous and good. So, the Democrat Party willingly has a guy out campaigning with them who openly supports Hamas. Let that sink in.

as predicted, the normalization of violent marxism from the “abundance” dems carries on. ezra briefly co-opted a bunch of great ideas from tech and right wing spaces, but it was only ever to obscure the dangerous reality of his party. pic.twitter.com/nSMGznc9eP — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 13, 2026

Hasan Piker, nephew of Cenk Ugyur of Young Turks, is out campaigning with Michigan Democrat Senate candidates. It's unforgivable.

It's crazy watching the moderate left defend Piker. This guy is basically Nick Fuentes of the left but he gets invited to Oscar parties, is objectively evil in very obvious ways, and is not very smart



Why circle the wagons for this guy? https://t.co/QufwFs06Of — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 13, 2026

He is rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. He is gaining wealth and followers while 'streaming' and abusing his dog with a shock collar. People have made this boar a celebrity.

Institutionalized antisemitism, and that's why I absolutely refuse to play the Civil War on the right podcast game.



Hasan Piker is attending Oscar parties and courting Democratic Party politicians.



Piker is going to be a keynote speaker at the 2028 DNC convention. https://t.co/ANFwijE1Bk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2026

The Democrats should distance themselves from him. If they don't, they shouldn't win another election ever.

i get called a lot of false things, (democrat spokesperson) but not a liar! https://t.co/Syufn5jLxn — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 13, 2026

Oh, he's proud of it!

Keep attaching yourself to this guy, Dems… https://t.co/vEBSgziCBd — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 13, 2026

Birds of a feather ...

It’s so embarrassing that this is my party. https://t.co/cSLqECoZdj — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 13, 2026

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Oh, you should be.

This is the person Ezra Klein says isn’t an antisemite. https://t.co/l5oohZfvbJ — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) April 13, 2026

Reminder that Dems are elevating Hasan Piker and appearing on his show. I will give him credit for plainly admitting that he supports terrorist groups and doesn't beat around the bush. I can respect the transparency. https://t.co/dctjbV98bR — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) April 13, 2026

Every single Democrat in the country is now going to be asked if they agree with this https://t.co/RJUYIJlQBJ — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) April 13, 2026

As they should.

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