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Joke’s on you, Pod Save Bro Favreau: Hasan Piker Proudly Doubles Down On His Support for Hamas on Podcast

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

One of the 'Pod Save America' Obama Bros tried to throw Hasan Piker a lifeline in an interview. Surely, Hasan hadn't meant what he said or he had been misunderstood and this was his chance to clarify what he really meant for America. 

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Jokes on Favreau! Hasan doubled down and made it clear he absolutely meant it. He believes Hamas is righteous and good. So, the Democrat Party willingly has a guy out campaigning with them who openly supports Hamas. Let that sink in.

Hasan Piker, nephew of Cenk Ugyur of Young Turks, is out campaigning with Michigan Democrat Senate candidates. It's unforgivable.

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He is rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous. He is gaining wealth and followers while 'streaming' and abusing his dog with a shock collar. People have made this boar a celebrity.

The Democrats should distance themselves from him. If they don't, they shouldn't win another election ever.

Oh, he's proud of it!

Birds of a feather ...

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Oh, you should be. 

As they should.

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