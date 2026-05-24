Bernie Sanders Proves Dave Portnoy Right — Stumps for Maine’s Nazi Sympathizer

Bernie Sanders (a Jewish person) is on the campaign trail for a Nazi sympathizer, Graham Platner. That's a strange alliance.
On our way to Bangor, Maine for a rally with @grahamformaine.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 24, 2026
The crises facing our country are too serious for establishment politics and tinkering around the edges.
We need candidates like Graham who will take on the greed of the oligarchs and deliver for working families. pic.twitter.com/NArAk4EImM
Bernie Sanders is a rich man. Maybe he has forgotten that.
Good call using the side of road instead of a port a potty— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 24, 2026
Of course, Scott Jennings knows the perfect thing to say and posts a hilarious dig.
May 24, 2026
If Graham was indeed 'there', it will need a cleaning with some bleach.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dAtRgs9073— LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 24, 2026
Yuck!
Right on cue….😂😂😂. Most predictable thing ever. Read till the end. F*****g Bernie 😂 https://t.co/T8OCae1xEo pic.twitter.com/mP0JtIagLq— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 24, 2026
The hilarious part is yesterday Dave Portnoy mocked Bernie Sanders as the kind of Jew who would collaborate with a scum bag like Graham Platner. Today, Bernie Sanders proved he was right.
On our way 👍 https://t.co/d6OFAICJsg pic.twitter.com/k3kNEp4ye7— Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 24, 2026
Platner replied to Bernie's tweet looking like a drunk parrot.
During the Holocaust there were also some Jews who helped the Nazis.— Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 24, 2026
They were called Kapos.
Now we have Jews like Bernie Sanders helping Nazis.
I guess that also makes him a Kapo. https://t.co/4mqenV5AAq
Recommended
Bernie 'Kapo' Sanders.
Breadline Bernie stumps for Maine Kampf, only in America https://t.co/xkpEdGDxqf— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 24, 2026
Bernie is self-loathing. He hates Jews and rich people and he is both.
Bernie Sanders talking about “oligarchs” while standing beside the very political machine that has controlled major institutions for decades is peak irony. Dude is corny… Goofy..— A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) May 24, 2026
Americans are struggling because of:
inflation…
housing costs…
energy costs…
massive government… https://t.co/4gxFZFAENW
Bernie has never had a job other than taking money from taxpayers as an elected official. He complains about government, but has been in it for decades and made no positive changes.
I’m sorry, but I never see this guy post about how he helps Vermonters.— Jeremiah Watson (@JeremiahW2044) May 24, 2026
He’s always on a national journey to spread communism.
Can this guy ever talk about Vermont, and what he’s done for Vermonters?? https://t.co/hr3pBxxu5y
He's a good missionary for his religion.
Cool. Just go straight about a mile and take your Third Reich...RIGHT, I mean, I mean right. https://t.co/FDlcWCsybL— Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) May 24, 2026
With some Holocaust survivors still alive to see it, @BernieSanders rallies with a Nazi-tattooed political candidate. Unreal. https://t.co/AlcALllx3r— Prof. Jeffrey Lax (@CUNY_Prof) May 24, 2026
It's shameful.
Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.
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