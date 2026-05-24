Bernie Sanders Proves Dave Portnoy Right — Stumps for Maine’s Nazi Sympathizer

Bernie Sanders (a Jewish person) is on the campaign trail for a Nazi sympathizer, Graham Platner. That's a strange alliance.

On our way to Bangor, Maine for a rally with @grahamformaine.



The crises facing our country are too serious for establishment politics and tinkering around the edges.



We need candidates like Graham who will take on the greed of the oligarchs and deliver for working families. pic.twitter.com/NArAk4EImM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 24, 2026

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Bernie Sanders is a rich man. Maybe he has forgotten that.

Good call using the side of road instead of a port a potty — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 24, 2026

Of course, Scott Jennings knows the perfect thing to say and posts a hilarious dig.

If Graham was indeed 'there', it will need a cleaning with some bleach.

Yuck!

Right on cue….😂😂😂. Most predictable thing ever. Read till the end. F*****g Bernie 😂 https://t.co/T8OCae1xEo pic.twitter.com/mP0JtIagLq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 24, 2026

The hilarious part is yesterday Dave Portnoy mocked Bernie Sanders as the kind of Jew who would collaborate with a scum bag like Graham Platner. Today, Bernie Sanders proved he was right.

Platner replied to Bernie's tweet looking like a drunk parrot.

During the Holocaust there were also some Jews who helped the Nazis.

They were called Kapos.



Now we have Jews like Bernie Sanders helping Nazis.

I guess that also makes him a Kapo. https://t.co/4mqenV5AAq — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 24, 2026

Bernie 'Kapo' Sanders.

Breadline Bernie stumps for Maine Kampf, only in America https://t.co/xkpEdGDxqf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 24, 2026

Bernie is self-loathing. He hates Jews and rich people and he is both.

Bernie Sanders talking about “oligarchs” while standing beside the very political machine that has controlled major institutions for decades is peak irony. Dude is corny… Goofy..



Americans are struggling because of:

inflation…

housing costs…

energy costs…

massive government… https://t.co/4gxFZFAENW — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) May 24, 2026

Bernie has never had a job other than taking money from taxpayers as an elected official. He complains about government, but has been in it for decades and made no positive changes.

I’m sorry, but I never see this guy post about how he helps Vermonters.



He’s always on a national journey to spread communism.



Can this guy ever talk about Vermont, and what he’s done for Vermonters?? https://t.co/hr3pBxxu5y — Jeremiah Watson (@JeremiahW2044) May 24, 2026

He's a good missionary for his religion.

Cool. Just go straight about a mile and take your Third Reich...RIGHT, I mean, I mean right. https://t.co/FDlcWCsybL — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) May 24, 2026

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With some Holocaust survivors still alive to see it, @BernieSanders rallies with a Nazi-tattooed political candidate. Unreal. https://t.co/AlcALllx3r — Prof. Jeffrey Lax (@CUNY_Prof) May 24, 2026

It's shameful.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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