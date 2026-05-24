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Bernie Sanders Proves Dave Portnoy Right — Stumps for Maine’s Nazi Sympathizer

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Bernie Sanders (a Jewish person) is on the campaign trail for a Nazi sympathizer, Graham Platner. That's a strange alliance. 

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Bernie Sanders is a rich man. Maybe he has forgotten that. 

Of course, Scott Jennings knows the perfect thing to say and posts a hilarious dig.

If Graham was indeed 'there', it will need a cleaning with some bleach.

Yuck!

The hilarious part is yesterday Dave Portnoy mocked Bernie Sanders as the kind of Jew who would collaborate with a scum bag like Graham Platner. Today, Bernie Sanders proved he was right. 

Platner replied to Bernie's tweet looking like a drunk parrot. 

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Bernie 'Kapo' Sanders.

Bernie is self-loathing. He hates Jews and rich people and he is both.

Bernie has never had a job other than taking money from taxpayers as an elected official. He complains about government, but has been in it for decades and made no positive changes. 

He's a good missionary for his religion.

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It's shameful. 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM BERNIE SANDERS HOLOCAUST GRAHAM PLATNER

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