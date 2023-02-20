Biden used an EO to implement a Marxist initiative. Yay.

We can’t even make this sort of nonsense up … but hey, if we needed another hint that he’s not really running the show but being told to sign off on things by someone else (cough cough, Obama, Susan Rice) this sure sounds like a clue.

Then again, Biden could’ve been a Marxist all along and just hid it behind being a racist for decades.

Maybe?

This thread from Jeremy Redfern is both scary and infuriating:

The new EO from @POTUS includes a promise to “deliver environmental Justice and implement the Justice40 Initiative.” What is the Justice40 initiative, exactly? Well, it’s exactly what you think… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xBfciyROQW — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

It is exactly what you think.

And it ain’t good.

According to the Justice40 website they “are a collective of leading environmental justice movement leaders, academics, and advocates committed to working with the Biden administration [to direct] 40% of climate and clean infrastructure investments to frontline communities.” pic.twitter.com/IqTsaRC8Qi — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

Can’t be a good thing.

Nope.

What are they really? They’re another neo-Marxist organization directing policy in the Biden Administration. Plenty of clenched fists on their website to go around, but their leaders are more blatant in their commie sensibilities. 2 of them have a telling social media history. pic.twitter.com/BjvHKAQ1Ih — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

Yeah, the clenched fist is NOT a good thing. Like, at all, Joe.

One of the leaders of the “movement” is Cassia Herron (@cassiaspeaks). She is a lover of revolutions that wants to abolish prisons and defund the police. Once the police are defunded, she wants to distribute the wealth. She’s a radical Marxist. pic.twitter.com/vUHZGJ1WHH — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

Interesting how all of these green projects are always driven by anti-police nutballs, and by interesting we mean typical, predictable, and annoying.

Jacqui Patterson (@JacquiPatt) is another radical at Justice40. While Trump was still in office, she compared the COVID-19 vaccines to the Tuskegee experiment. Nearly a year later, with Biden in the White House, she admits that she’s fully vaccinated and boosted. pic.twitter.com/3V2mbWZOaa — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

FFS.

When the media pretends that Biden’s presidency is some form of moderate liberalism, it’s a lie. It’s blatantly influenced by neo-Marxist organizations that want to enact race-based policies that would make Biden’s segregationist Democrat buddies in the Senate blush. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

Blatantly.

Which is why the media refuses to really cover it.

Or him.

Here’s the new EO, which contains plenty of nonsense:https://t.co/1opA6psTkl — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 19, 2023

And lots of red flags.

Good times.

The media is asking zero questions about the Biden Admin working with Marxists. Implementing Marxism is deadly. Mao’s Great Leap Forward is thought to be responsible for the death of 30+ million people. That is even before the purges and massacres of the Cultural Revolution. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 20, 2023

Let’s not pretend the media is at all opposed to Marxism disguised as ‘justice’.

***

Related:

Noam Blum notices a very telling, annoying, and DAMNING trend with Never Trumpers and DeSantis

DUD: Adam Kinzinger acting like Biden’s personal cheerleader over Kyiv visit does NOT go well, like at all

Kamala Harris’ message to Black women and girls NOT a good look and LOL-WOW that’s a lotta backfire

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.