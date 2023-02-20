Every time we see Democrats screeching about school choice and vouchers we just shake our heads. Oh, we know why they really oppose choice (the teacher’s unions won’t likely keep donating to them if they support the money going to the student versus the system) but c’mon, they have to know this is a horrible look to anyone who’s NOT a teacher.

Or a union shill.

Or an elected Democrat.

Vouchers will only ‘drain’ schools that are not providing the best education possible to kids.

And shouldn’t kids be the focus? The reason we fund?

Blah blah blah.

We don’t know how Corey DeAngelis has the energy (or the sanity) to consistently battle these lies but he does … every time.

Awwww, look at Gina Hinojosa trying to own Corey by accusing him of living in California.

Heh.

She’s so tough … ‘we’ll take care of our own.’

If by ‘our own’ she means the teacher’s unions we suppose that reads.

Oh yeah, he lives in San Antonio.

Went to K-12 in Texas.

But you know, she has Google or something.

This is just sad.

And has for a long time.

Pretty sure Corey knows where he lives, lady.

Yup.

We weren’t just making that K-12 stuff up, either.

They just don’t know what to do with him … ain’t it great?

She has not deleted her account.

Yet.

Maybe being embarrassed on Twitchy will do it?

Hooboy. EL OH EL.

BTW, she just keeps spamming this nonsense:

Because she knows she’ll have to admit she’s wrong if she doesn’t.

We’d be embarrassed for her but we’re honestly too busy laughing.

***

***

