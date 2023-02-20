Every time we see Democrats screeching about school choice and vouchers we just shake our heads. Oh, we know why they really oppose choice (the teacher’s unions won’t likely keep donating to them if they support the money going to the student versus the system) but c’mon, they have to know this is a horrible look to anyone who’s NOT a teacher.

Or a union shill.

Or an elected Democrat.

Vouchers will only ‘drain’ schools that are not providing the best education possible to kids.

And shouldn’t kids be the focus? The reason we fund?

“Vouchers drain money from Texas’ already underfunded schools,” @GinaForAustin said. “We should be focused on investing more into our schools to ensure they’re best in the nation — not taking funding away.” #txlegehttps://t.co/m9rYPQNxkf — Texas House Democrats (@TexasHDC) February 19, 2023

Blah blah blah.

We don’t know how Corey DeAngelis has the energy (or the sanity) to consistently battle these lies but he does … every time.

the money doesn't belong to the government schools. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 20, 2023

Awwww, look at Gina Hinojosa trying to own Corey by accusing him of living in California.

Heh.

I know you don’t live in Texas @DeAngelisCorey

but what you disparagingly

call “government schools” are Texas public schools enshrined in our Texas constitution—as Texas as Friday night lights. You mind your California schools & we’ll take care of our own. — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) February 20, 2023

She’s so tough … ‘we’ll take care of our own.’

If by ‘our own’ she means the teacher’s unions we suppose that reads.

By the way, public schools are not enshrined in the Constitution. The gvt providing a K-12 education is. There is no requirement that said education be provided in a government run school. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 20, 2023

Guess I missed memo about San Antonio no longer being in Texas. 🤦‍♀️🙄 — Carilee (@LovesTheNoteSTL) February 20, 2023

Oh yeah, he lives in San Antonio.

Went to K-12 in Texas.

But you know, she has Google or something.

He moved to Texas in December for a paying gig to defund our public schools in the legislative session which just began in January. The rest of us have made our lives here & are personally invested in saving the school communities that educate & nurture our kids. pic.twitter.com/2orFMXtWAQ — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) February 20, 2023

This is just sad.

Maybe you should do your homework, Gina. Corey lives in Texas. — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE🍊 (@misterchambo) February 20, 2023

And has for a long time.

Pretty sure Corey knows where he lives, lady.

When a politician says, "I know," there's a >90% chance that what follows is a complete falsehood. — Cole Kutz (@colekutz316) February 20, 2023

Yup.

We weren’t just making that K-12 stuff up, either.

I attended Texas government schools all K-12. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 20, 2023

He lives in Texas and went to Texas public schools. — Jennifer Haubein (@jhaubein) February 20, 2023

They just don’t know what to do with him … ain’t it great?

You are lying about me again. I attended Texas government schools all K-12. I have spent most of my life in Texas. I did not move to Texas for a new job. I have two degrees from University of Texas at San Antonio. Delete your account. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 20, 2023

She has not deleted her account.

Yet.

Maybe being embarrassed on Twitchy will do it?

Thanks. Best of luck unpacking your boxes. — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) February 20, 2023

Hooboy. EL OH EL.

BTW, she just keeps spamming this nonsense:

He moved to Texas in December for a paying gig to defund our public schools in the legislative session which just began in January. The rest of us have made our lives here & are personally invested in saving the school communities that educate & nurture our kids. pic.twitter.com/tkefhYaK0H — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) February 20, 2023

Because she knows she’ll have to admit she’s wrong if she doesn’t.

We’d be embarrassed for her but we’re honestly too busy laughing.

