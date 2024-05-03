MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak Out Against the Next Hitler

Ever since the Hamas attacks in Israel, we've seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic threats, protests and rioting, and yet the Left is still focusing any "the next Hitler" rhetoric on Donald Trump.

The TDS level here from actor Robert De Niro continues to be off the charts (via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Robert De Niro: “You know, as a kid, I’d say Hitler, it’s a nightmare, that never would happen. But now I see that it’s possible.” pic.twitter.com/fgq6n5fpEi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2024

Host Stephanie Ruhle then reminded De Niro how stunning and brave he is for speaking out in a way that the vast majority of the industry in which he works completely agrees with:

NBC’s @SRuhle: “You have no upside in having this conversation, in speaking out against Donald Trump. You are making yourself a target. The interview will air and he will immediately find a reason to talk bad about you in public.”

DE NIRO: “Yeah.”

RUHLE: “But you are choosing to… https://t.co/7FPlLM49Pn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2024

Here's that full post:

NBC’s @SRuhle: “You have no upside in having this conversation, in speaking out against Donald Trump. You are making yourself a target. The interview will air and he will immediately find a reason to talk bad about you in public.” DE NIRO: “Yeah.” RUHLE: “But you are choosing to use your platform to do so. What do you say to other celebrities who don’t want to alienate part of their fan base, don’t want to step in harm’s way, but they have similar megaphones that you do?”

There's an entire wing of the Dem Party that's pro-Hamas and antisemitic who the Biden campaign is afraid to anger but Trump's the one who's getting close to being the next Hitler?

We're on schedule to again move from "the next Hitler" to "worse than Hitler," and the reason is clear:

DEMOCRACY: Hollywood is repeating the 'Trump is Hitler' talking point in an effort to justify to prevent Trump from taking office by any means necessary, lawful or otherwise.https://t.co/UqqGQ06oFk — @amuse (@amuse) May 3, 2024

De Niro's always getting praise for saying things to rooms full of people who all agree with him.

De Niro is the sole anti-Trump voice in Hollywood.



Very brave man. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) May 3, 2024

Right?

Robert De Niro says he never thought a second coming of Hitler was possible until Trump



The meltdown this November is going to make 2016 look like peanuts pic.twitter.com/fLMXOXcGSO — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 3, 2024

If Trump wins in November the meltdown will be one for the record books and will make 2016's pale in comparison.