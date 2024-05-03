Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditio...
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January...
Fate of Aid Shipment to Gaza Might Shock Only the Biden White House...
White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictab...
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police...
Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...
Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Title IX Reforms and Campus Protests Prove Government Will Not Protect You

MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak Out Against the Next Hitler

Doug P.  |  1:13 PM on May 03, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Ever since the Hamas attacks in Israel, we've seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic threats, protests and rioting, and yet the Left is still focusing any "the next Hitler" rhetoric on Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The TDS level here from actor Robert De Niro continues to be off the charts (via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

Host Stephanie Ruhle then reminded De Niro how stunning and brave he is for speaking out in a way that the vast majority of the industry in which he works completely agrees with: 

Here's that full post:

NBC’s @SRuhle: “You have no upside in having this conversation, in speaking out against Donald Trump. You are making yourself a target. The interview will air and he will immediately find a reason to talk bad about you in public.” 

DE NIRO: “Yeah.”

RUHLE: “But you are choosing to use your platform to do so. What do you say to other celebrities who don’t want to alienate part of their fan base, don’t want to step in harm’s way, but they have similar megaphones that you do?”

There's an entire wing of the Dem Party that's pro-Hamas and antisemitic who the Biden campaign is afraid to anger but Trump's the one who's getting close to being the next Hitler?

Recommended

Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
Advertisement

We're on schedule to again move from "the next Hitler" to "worse than Hitler," and the reason is clear:

De Niro's always getting praise for saying things to rooms full of people who all agree with him.

Right?

If Trump wins in November the meltdown will be one for the record books and will make 2016's pale in comparison.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer
Grateful Calvin
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Amy
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January 6th
Doug P.
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police Brutality at 11 Years Old
Grateful Calvin
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are Doug P.
Advertisement