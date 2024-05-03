MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January 6th

RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Doug P.  |  10:37 AM on May 03, 2024
Screenshot

There was a bit of panic on the set of MSNBC this week after the "Morning Joe" show, specifically co-host Mika Brzezinski, temporarily lost control of the preferred narrative.

The egregious talking point violation occurred when Al Sharpton compared what we've been seeing on many college campuses to the event the Left would like everybody to believe was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Pearl clutching ensued: 

Uh oh! Sharpton soiled the sanctity of MSNBC's holiest-of-holy holidays, January 6th!

One difference between the two is those agitators who took part in campus takeovers, occupations, riots, etc. seem to not be facing jail time.

It's an unsettling feeling!

 *** 

Related: 

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tells Viewers If They're Too Stupid They Can Change the Channel

