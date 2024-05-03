MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January 6th

There was a bit of panic on the set of MSNBC this week after the "Morning Joe" show, specifically co-host Mika Brzezinski, temporarily lost control of the preferred narrative.
The egregious talking point violation occurred when Al Sharpton compared what we've been seeing on many college campuses to the event the Left would like everybody to believe was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Pearl clutching ensued:
Al Sharpton: "How do the Democrats, how do ALL of us on that side, say January 6th was wrong if you can have the same pictures going on on college campuses?!"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2024
Mika Brzezinski: "Good Lord! Don't make a parallel to January 6th!" pic.twitter.com/8CdfoN8Vbp
Uh oh! Sharpton soiled the sanctity of MSNBC's holiest-of-holy holidays, January 6th!
Dems eating their own again. @DLoesch @INDIO_RADIO @thekytikat https://t.co/aqHxMaIZcg— Larry M Lawrence - Vegas Larry (@lmlawrence891) May 2, 2024
One difference between the two is those agitators who took part in campus takeovers, occupations, riots, etc. seem to not be facing jail time.
Didn't have Al Sharpton being one of the smarter lefties on my bingo card.. but here we are https://t.co/9TNCwZyjhw— HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) May 2, 2024
OMG. I feel sick and afraid. I just agreed with al sharpton...— Chuck Schulze (@schulze_chuck) May 2, 2024
It's an unsettling feeling!
