Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions'

Yesterday, we told you about Columbia law students asking for all final exams to be cancelled because of their 'emotional distress' from the police breaking up protests. Apparently, one Professor has taken matters into his own hands.

From an email from a Columbia professor to his class. No final exam, and everyone gets an A. Is Columbia going to allow professors to literally not do their jobs? pic.twitter.com/X4KukVg7q1 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 3, 2024

Note, I have permission from my source to share the information, but not the professor's name or specific class. But I have seen the entire message, with the professor's name and picture on top. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 3, 2024

Well, that must feel really good to the students who worked hard all semester to earn an A.

Dear Employers,



Students who go to Columbia are not going to be able to handle the real world.



Hire wisely. https://t.co/L7RENGPGzK — RBe (@RBPundit) May 3, 2024

Many of them are trust fund babies who will never have to work, but the rest are just as useless.

More and more universities seem to prioritize not research, teaching, learning, and assessment but shielding people from those things. https://t.co/IJ6FdC98IX — Oliver Traldi (@olivertraldi) May 3, 2024

That degree is not worth the paper it is printed on.

I told my husband a few days ago, “babe you know what will happen, they’ll cancel finals and give everyone an A”.



And here we are!! 👇🏻 https://t.co/pNUHebXw4n — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 3, 2024

They ARE doing their jobs.



Columbia university is a day care center for unskilled rich liberals aged 18-26, and an employment program for unskilled rich liberals aged 26-90. https://t.co/u73ZNJH1vG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 3, 2024

True, their job is to coddle the rich kids of Leftists.

If exams really had to be canceled due to outside circumstances (eg, a hurricane), the response should be to reschedule them, or at most to grade credit/no-credit based on existing coursework.



*This* is a form of academic fraud on everyone who reads Columbia transcripts. https://t.co/9VZliMFKID — Stephen E. Sachs (@StephenESachs) May 3, 2024

They should return the tuition payments. They are not offering a rigorous education.

This is the equivalent of wrecking dad's car and then demanding a new car from him to help me cope with the damage I caused. https://t.co/kxBvz21jw4 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 3, 2024

Be sure to hire from Columbia https://t.co/RE1yBQ43y9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 3, 2024

I sent this to a relative studying at Columbia.



She replied: "it's a daycare" https://t.co/P7Z85WG6Ft — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) May 3, 2024

Some professors at @Columbia are no longer even pretending to teach their students. @Columbia should lose all federal funding @EdWorkforceCmte. https://t.co/TxV9KExnp8 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 3, 2024

Stop hiring college graduates. https://t.co/0sUeQXRmse — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) May 3, 2024

Don't hire anyone from @Columbia the professors are trash, so is the administrators, they scam students into debt, take their money and pump out people who seem to be fragile and unstable. — Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) May 3, 2024

They certainly are not turning out capable adults. Period.



