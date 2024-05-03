MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak...
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Scolds Al Sharpton for Daring to Compare This to January...
Fate of Aid Shipment to Gaza Might Shock Only the Biden White House...
White House Post Condemning 'Hate Speech and Violence' Couldn't Possibly Be More Predictab...
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police...
Donald Trump Delivers Pizza to FDNY
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Border Patrol Agent Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Wins Award
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Declares Racist Daniel Penny Guilty of Murder Even Before the...
Here’s CNN’s EXCLUSIVE Framing of DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lying to the Senate
Title IX Reforms and Campus Protests Prove Government Will Not Protect You

Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditions'

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on May 03, 2024
AngieArtist

Yesterday, we told you about Columbia law students asking for all final exams to be cancelled because of their 'emotional distress' from the police breaking up protests. Apparently, one Professor has taken matters into his own hands.

Advertisement

Well, that must feel really good to the students who worked hard all semester to earn an A.

Many of them are trust fund babies who will never have to work, but the rest are just as useless.

That degree is not worth the paper it is printed on.

Recommended

Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
Advertisement

True, their job is to coddle the rich kids of Leftists. 

They should return the tuition payments. They are not offering a rigorous education.

Advertisement

They certainly are not turning out capable adults. Period.


Tags: COLLEGE NEW YORK PROFESSOR STUDENT COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed Police Officer
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak Out Against the Next Hitler
Doug P.
'Absolute Legend': Man Mocks UCLA Anti-Israel Protestors (WATCH)
Amy
No One Believes You: Jamaal Bowman Says He Was a Victim of Police Brutality at 11 Years Old
Grateful Calvin
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are Doug P.
Advertisement