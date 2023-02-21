No big thing, just Putin ending the ONLY nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

Let’s go, Brandon.

What was it Obama said about Joe? Oh yeah, he said, ‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.’

He was right about something … color us shocked.

Cue the morons thumping their chests and claiming that somehow this proves Biden has Putin EXACTLY WHERE HE WANTS HIM.

And who could forget Afghanistan?

Biden is a nightmare in many ways, but his foreign policy may be the most dangerous.

Ahem, see Obama’s quote.

Guess he didn’t think this was as big of a f**king deal as Obamacare?

Masterful.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just when we think nobody can out-stupid Eric Swalwell.

Scary stuff.

