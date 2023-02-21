No big thing, just Putin ending the ONLY nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

Let’s go, Brandon.

What was it Obama said about Joe? Oh yeah, he said, ‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.’

He was right about something … color us shocked.

Putin just announced the suspension of New START, the only remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia. For the first time in decades, there are no limits on either country's arsenal. Sure to be declared another great diplomatic triumph for the Biden Admin — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

Cue the morons thumping their chests and claiming that somehow this proves Biden has Putin EXACTLY WHERE HE WANTS HIM.

According to the consensus of the "Foreign Policy Community," the Biden Admin has done a masterful job with diplomacy over the past year. Somehow the tanking of relations with Russia and China to calamitous new lows doesn't factor in to this. (Not to mention Iran and North Korea) — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

And who could forget Afghanistan?

Biden is a nightmare in many ways, but his foreign policy may be the most dangerous.

What was called the most tangible foreign policy achievement of Obama's first several years in office has now been blown to bits pic.twitter.com/YpwgnVNSy0 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

Ahem, see Obama’s quote.

Who was the Vice President in 2010, I can't remember pic.twitter.com/aJhO2Ag0oB — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

Guess he didn’t think this was as big of a f**king deal as Obamacare?

And before anyone makes the standard Low IQ argument that Trump by contrast kept Russia in line through "strength" or whatever, try learning some basic facts instead of spouting nonsense pic.twitter.com/4A2k3CqHP9 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

It's honestly a tossup between these two Top Diplomats for who has the most blemished diplomatic record, but at least Pompeo is openly maligned. Blinken has this absurd, unexamined reputation of being Serious, Smart, and Savvy — despite presiding over disaster after disaster pic.twitter.com/6ylZEtiME5 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 21, 2023

Masterful.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just when we think nobody can out-stupid Eric Swalwell.

They will announce what a great moral victory it is that we still unilaterally limit our arsenal while Russia expands theirs, China expands theirs. — The Mangy (@MangyManiak) February 21, 2023

Well, as you know, sir…"The adults are back"…#Werescrewed — It's Me, Vic (@vmetu) February 21, 2023

Welcome to the Biden agenda. — Secret_P00 (@Secret_P00) February 21, 2023

Scary stuff.

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway SCHOOLS Aaron Rupar after he praises Biden for visiting Kyiv on President’s Day

We FINALLY have actual footage of a crazed Liberal in the wilderness annnd OMG-LOL it’s real (watch)

TX Dem owns herself over and OVER again in back and forth with Corey DeAngelis about where he lives

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.