Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News

Initially, 'The Onion' was a funny satire news site while always having a kernel of truth buried deep inside their pithy stories. Eventually, Leftists ruined the site like they ruin all good things. Jokes were not allowed anymore and certain protected groups were off limits. That will ruin a satire site just like it ruined SNL. Along come Leftist Media personality, Ben Collins. Apparently, he and his friends purchased 'The Onion' and are intent on reviving it to its former glory.

NEWS: My friends and I now own and run The Onion. I’ll be the CEO.



We’re keeping the entire staff, bringing back The Onion News Network, and share the wealth with staff.



Basically, we’re going to let them do whatever they want. Get excited.https://t.co/CQtWzFHn4A — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 25, 2024

This is not going to be an upgrade.

A guy who already published fake news for @NBCNews now publishing fake news for The Onion is the perfect fit https://t.co/jFqpYSmgKC — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 26, 2024

Now, when people call out his nonsense, he can say it was 'satire'.

I have to believe this is some elaborate @TheBabylonBee practical joke. https://t.co/fD55BtkuUY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 26, 2024

You’ve spent your entire career in fake news, so this fits. https://t.co/B2oKBCg4J8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 25, 2024

The only difference is he now owns the site where he will dispense fake news disguised as entertainment.

Perfect fit. Producing fake news is Ben’s specialty. https://t.co/OXTjUlnhXp — Magills (@magills_) April 26, 2024

He spent his whole career practicing for this.

Can The Onion become even more unfunny and cringe?



Many thought it impossible, but Ben Collins is *the* man most suited for the attempt. https://t.co/VmYs7bK7Rt — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 26, 2024

Of course this guy buys The Onion. It’s always been a joke just like Ben. https://t.co/1nGtnysSYf pic.twitter.com/5COBBs0BlD — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 26, 2024

Oh, the fake open mouth smile. It's always the best indicator a person is insufferable.

Bringing back ONN is fervently needed for this election cycle https://t.co/qAlus303Wh — Tim Ber Wolfkins (@twwwatkins) April 26, 2024

A vegetable running against a man who is being prosecuted multiple different ways by the opposition party? You can't make it up.

Did @oneunderscore__ just go from the bleakest job in media (NBC News online misinformation beat) to the most fun job in media? https://t.co/w26dKElU4N — Chris Jenkins (@ByChrisJenkins) April 25, 2024

He did a terrible job rooting out 'misinformation' so maybe writing jokes is more appropriate for him.

Bad news for anyone who held out hope of The Onion ever becoming funny again https://t.co/hrFxH5SCbD — Dildo Gaggins (@REOtweetwagon) April 25, 2024

It's over.

This will be a hilarious disaster. https://t.co/FouZQD45L5 — Saul Goodman (@saulgoodman178) April 26, 2024

The left still can’t meme and this will be the final test. https://t.co/KQgbAS2Dmy — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) April 26, 2024

Don't hold your breath. There is not much hope for redeeming humorless scolds.



