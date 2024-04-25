Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking...
If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Homeless, Starving Daughter Meet With Columbia Pro-Hamas Mob
Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters
Terrorists Attack Joe Biden's Temporary Pier to Bring Aid to Palestinians
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine...
President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call
TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell...
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Pro-Hamas Students Have Taken Over a D.C. Campus…but This Jewish Student Isn’t Cowering
FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President

Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on April 25, 2024
David Goldman

Initially, 'The Onion' was a funny satire news site while always having a kernel of truth buried deep inside their pithy stories. Eventually, Leftists ruined the site like they ruin all good things. Jokes were not allowed anymore and certain protected groups were off limits. That will ruin a satire site just like it ruined SNL. Along come Leftist Media personality, Ben Collins. Apparently, he and his friends purchased 'The Onion' and are intent on reviving it to its former glory. 

Advertisement

This is not going to be an upgrade. 

Now, when people call out his nonsense, he can say it was 'satire'.

The only difference is he now owns the site where he will dispense fake news disguised as entertainment.

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
Advertisement

He spent his whole career practicing for this.

Oh, the fake open mouth smile. It's always the best indicator a person is insufferable.

A vegetable running against a man who is being prosecuted multiple different ways by the opposition party? You can't make it up.

He did a terrible job rooting out 'misinformation' so maybe writing jokes is more appropriate for him.

Advertisement

It's over.

Don't hold your breath. There is not much hope for redeeming humorless scolds.


Tags: MISINFORMATION SATIRE THE ONION BABYLON BEE BEN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Brett T.
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted Brett T.
Advertisement