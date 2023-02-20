We’re not sure who needs to hear this but pretending Biden going to Kyiv on President’s Day is somehow a good thing when there are serious issues in America (ummm, hello, East Palestine, OH?!) is not a smart thing to do. Or clever.

Especially when it completely contradicts the wisdom of one of the presidents we honor on this day.

Case in point, Mollie Hemingway schooling the ever-loving snot out of Aaron ‘Biden cheerleader’ Rupar.

Nobody ever accused Rupar of being the brightest crayon in the box.

And what she said.

Or that he’s even president.

Making sure that 10% is on the way.

*snickers*

Now now, don’t say that.

THAT is an insult to other worthless presidents.

***

***

