We’re not sure who needs to hear this but pretending Biden going to Kyiv on President’s Day is somehow a good thing when there are serious issues in America (ummm, hello, East Palestine, OH?!) is not a smart thing to do. Or clever.

Especially when it completely contradicts the wisdom of one of the presidents we honor on this day.

Case in point, Mollie Hemingway schooling the ever-loving snot out of Aaron ‘Biden cheerleader’ Rupar.

Because today is George Washington's birthday (observed) and our first president warned explicitly in his farewell address against the temptation to get entangled in European conflicts and how to preserve our freedom and security we should always work hard to fight that? pic.twitter.com/BKeO00zeAt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 20, 2023

Nobody ever accused Rupar of being the brightest crayon in the box.

And what she said.

Biden is barely aware that it's Monday. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 20, 2023

Or that he’s even president.

Leaders who have nothing personally to lose are easily persuaded into unnecessary wars and conflicts with offers of power, money, and fraudulent claims of 'freedom' and 'patriotism'. — LibertatumUni (@LibertatumU) February 20, 2023

Thanks for this historical context. The present leadership of our once great nation is appalling. — LL (@skypilot127) February 20, 2023

Just checking on his bank balance — David McCabe 🇺🇸 (@RealDaveMcCabe) February 20, 2023

Making sure that 10% is on the way.

You didn’t expect him to go to the border or Ohio did you. #FJB — Tom (@TomCurle) February 20, 2023

*snickers*

Over there giving away 500 million of our money again instead of helping the people in the United States. Especially Ohio right now. He's a worthless president — Debra Hiatt (@bridalblueeyes) February 20, 2023

Now now, don’t say that.

THAT is an insult to other worthless presidents.

***

***

