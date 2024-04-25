If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?

Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 25, 2024
Gif meme

We thought this was just some rando, but Shadi Hamid is a columnist and editorial board member of the Washington Post. He has a test for all of us. What if these encampments were in support of Israel? Would you still support the police arresting students?

Here's a test: What if you support a terrorist group that invaded Israel, slaughtered 1,200 innocent civilians and took over 230 hostages? Would you continue to stand with the terrorists?

Nice strawman, though.

***


Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE PROTESTERS WASHINGTON POST

