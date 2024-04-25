If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?

We thought this was just some rando, but Shadi Hamid is a columnist and editorial board member of the Washington Post. He has a test for all of us. What if these encampments were in support of Israel? Would you still support the police arresting students?

Here's the test. If you're pro-Israel, and students formed a tent encampment in solidarity with Israel, would you support the police forcefully removing them? I think we know the answer. You'd be much more sympathetic to the protesters, because you agree with their cause. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) April 25, 2024

If they called to murder all Palestinians from river to sea to globalize the intifada, cheered on terrorists, blocked Muslims from classes, surrounded them, intimidated them, terrified them off campus, I'd rip the tents down myself. — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) April 25, 2024

The pro-Israel group follows the rules and doesn't call for genocide and mass murder ("intifada revolution ") of Muslim students on college campuses — Avi (@AviHein) April 25, 2024

Wow your arguments have become more and more unhinged and untethered from reality. — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) April 25, 2024

Here's a test for you: would protesting pro-Israel students be shouting "Death to America" or "From the river to the sea"?



There's your answer. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) April 25, 2024

Bullshit hypothetical is bullshit.



Pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizing commie revolutionaries are inherently violent animals who make campuses less safe, especially for Jews.



The kind of garbage who creates CHAZ would never be pro-Israel/Jew. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) April 25, 2024

Your hypothetical is funny since such a thing literally never happens.



Palestine and illegal/violent tactics are a package deal. — Max (@MaxNordau) April 25, 2024

Here's a test: What if you support a terrorist group that invaded Israel, slaughtered 1,200 innocent civilians and took over 230 hostages? Would you continue to stand with the terrorists?

Buddy, I don’t care what side you are on, if you set up an encampment dedicated to literally calling for the extermination of an entire group of people, you reap what you sow.



This is not a difficult concept. — Meara (@MillennialOther) April 25, 2024

Here's the test.



They're not. — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 25, 2024

Imagine if it were a protest against allowing trans women to participate in college sports.



And then school administrators called the police on them and had them arrested while Dem politicians demanded it.



They would be screaming about how the US is a tyranny for months. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2024

Unless there is a rule against encampment, tents which the overwhelming majority of schools have. You need better arguments. — David F. Baskwill (@dfbaskwill) April 25, 2024

Because these two are not morally comparable. The Hamasnik crowd is cheering genocide, assaulting students based on ethnicity and violating school policy around protesting. Most are just there to party but the rest are racist shits. Your little gotcha ain’t got much. — David Josef Volodzko (@davidvolodzko) April 25, 2024

Yes . Any additional questions? My guess is the police would not have to use force as they would leave when asked, but if not then sure.



Building an encampment is not peaceful assembly. Nor is it speech. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) April 25, 2024

If they are not following the campus rules for when/where demonstrations are allowed, threaten and harass other students, and then refuse to disband when requested by university administration, then 100% yes! — Violina23 (@Violina23) April 25, 2024

Clearly you don’t know anything about Zionist Jews, ie the majority. We follow the rules - we’d have permits and stay within allotted spaces and time frames. Rules are important to us. Education is important to us. We’ve counter protested without incident. — QueenBoredFL✡️🎗️ (@QueenBoredFL) April 25, 2024

Here’s the test: Pro-Israel students don’t do that. — Benedick Deemed "Suss" By Area 8-Year-Old (@BenedickUSA) April 25, 2024

Nice strawman, though.

