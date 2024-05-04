AP Review of Star Wars Actor's Meeting With Biden Doesn't Match the Readout on Cringe Detectors

As we told you yesterday, having solved all other problems, President Biden met at the White House with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill. If you could have harnessed the amount of cringe that took place you'd have enough power to blow up Alderaan:

⚠️ WARNING: CRINGE



"I said, 'Can I call you Joebi wan Kenobi?'" pic.twitter.com/DNR9zRIoOZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

But at least Biden and the Democrats know they can always count on the Associated Press to carry some water.

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill visited the White House in honor of May the 4th weekend and shares a hilarious conversation he had with President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/7rRLzWwXJ8 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 3, 2024

"Hilarious"? Does the AP know what that word means?

Jesus, now I want to go back and rewatch Star Wars and root for Darth Vader pic.twitter.com/HMMFvgCBdK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2024

Amazingly, the Associated Press doesn't throw out their backs carrying this much water for Biden and the Democrats:

The media actually thinks this was a win for Biden. https://t.co/BCwMYkjV98 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 4, 2024

Turning something into a "win for Biden" is an impossible task but the AP's always up for at least making the effort.

Thinking this has been is effective is extra cringe and awesome 🤡 — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) May 3, 2024

An actual "journalism" outlet might highlight the incredibly out-of-whack "priorities" from the Biden White House.

We have mass protests across the country, we have 2 wars that our government is funding abroad, our cities are crumbling but let’s get Mark Hamill talking Star Wars with Biden, awesome TikTok material https://t.co/yHraXD1Ks4 — Don (@Jax_donnelly) May 4, 2024

"Fiddling while Rome burns" doesn't even begin to describe it.

"legend"

Mark Hamill is so irrelevant that The Simpsons made fun of him for it back in 1998.



No matter how much you think you hate the media, it's not enough. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) May 3, 2024

This might be the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen from the WH press room podium. What were they thinking? https://t.co/KnXhWl1ZP8 — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) May 4, 2024

The White House knew that no matter how cringe-y the event they'd still get lavish praise from their partners in the media.