AP Review of Star Wars Actor's Meeting With Biden Doesn't Match the Readout on Cringe Detectors

Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on May 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, having solved all other problems, President Biden met at the White House with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill. If you could have harnessed the amount of cringe that took place you'd have enough power to blow up Alderaan:

But at least Biden and the Democrats know they can always count on the Associated Press to carry some water. 

"Hilarious"? Does the AP know what that word means?

Amazingly, the Associated Press doesn't throw out their backs carrying this much water for Biden and the Democrats: 

Turning something into a "win for Biden" is an impossible task but the AP's always up for at least making the effort.

An actual "journalism" outlet might highlight the incredibly out-of-whack "priorities" from the Biden White House.

"Fiddling while Rome burns" doesn't even begin to describe it.

The White House knew that no matter how cringe-y the event they'd still get lavish praise from their partners in the media.

