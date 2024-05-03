The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
Joe Biden and Karine Jean Pierre Drag the 'Star Wars' Guy to a Presser as a Convenient Distraction

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on May 03, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Everything in America is on fire, so what does the Biden Administration do during a Friday press conference? They bring out the Star Wars guy. Apparently, they think that will distract America from protests and inflation.

Isn't ruining the Star Wars franchise enough for this dude? Seriously?

She is one of those people who make debating difficult because she talks in circles and never makes a real point.

She doesn't know what virulent means, but yes, this is correct.

Maybe she would be better at that game.

This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)
Doug P.
If it wasn't so terrifying, it would be hilarious.

That's the real hard truth part. Democrats go in with a ballot harvesting operation like no other. Republicans can't take for granted things are going so bad and Americans will notice. 

Celebrities and really wealthy people.

Rot starts at the head and she is just as awful and incompetent as her boss.

