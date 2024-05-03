Joe Biden and Karine Jean Pierre Drag the 'Star Wars' Guy to a Presser as a Convenient Distraction

Everything in America is on fire, so what does the Biden Administration do during a Friday press conference? They bring out the Star Wars guy. Apparently, they think that will distract America from protests and inflation.
⚠️ WARNING: CRINGE— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024
"I said, 'Can I call you Joebi wan Kenobi?'" pic.twitter.com/DNR9zRIoOZ
Isn't ruining the Star Wars franchise enough for this dude? Seriously?
Karine Jean-Pierre cooks up a giant word salad as she attempts to explain why Biden spent his day meeting with celebrity Mark Hamill and why they carted him into the briefing room pic.twitter.com/jb5OgV6nEQ— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024
She is one of those people who make debating difficult because she talks in circles and never makes a real point.
If she were honest:— Corn Pop Patriot (@BillBg7) May 3, 2024
"He's an unhinged virulent anti Trumper and celebrity"
She doesn't know what virulent means, but yes, this is correct.
Karine Jean-Pierre stumbles over words while explaining Biden's meet-up with celebs instead of addressing real issues— RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 3, 2024
She should enter a dodgeball competition, world class dodging skills right there.— Dorene Brown (@DoreneBrow9456) May 3, 2024
Maybe she would be better at that game.
Oh look, a campaign event right at the briefing room. Totally cool.— JCrow (@jlc225) May 3, 2024
Distraction— Bring On MAGAnomics! (@SomewhatHopeful) May 3, 2024
He is a loser.
Mark Hamill is a loser too.
Has-been celebrity. They're desperate.— Served In Reagan's Army (@served_s) May 3, 2024
It's a SHOW - This administration is literally on FIRE and they are cracking jokes while we are involved in three going for #4 wars!! https://t.co/EABBaB5eEF— Chaos Coordinator (@idontexistTore) May 3, 2024
If it wasn't so terrifying, it would be hilarious.
https://t.co/6Cwrry8bQb pic.twitter.com/C03OJyHyui— Magills (@magills_) May 3, 2024
Was this like a “make a wish” wish for Mark Hamill? Is he dying? https://t.co/zWq392ale3— B1TCHEVAPORATE (@B1TCHEVAPORATE) May 3, 2024
Laugh all you want, but Momala Harris and Joebi wan Kenobi are getting 80+ million votes again, and so far I've seen no effort to counter such eLeCtIoN fOrTiFiCaTiOn from Rs https://t.co/TTh2TO6euN— Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) May 3, 2024
That's the real hard truth part. Democrats go in with a ballot harvesting operation like no other. Republicans can't take for granted things are going so bad and Americans will notice.
The Cringe is strong with this one. Just more shilling from the wretched hive of scum & villainy AKA anywhere Mark Hamill is. https://t.co/SaqhXPTwXj— Movies Merica 🎬 (@MoviesMerica) May 3, 2024
If we’re addressing intellectual ability, wouldn’t “JOE JOE BINKS” be more appropriate? https://t.co/n5fiwAZosY— Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) May 3, 2024
Democrats, the party of celebrity interests. https://t.co/Cykbmmso2O— Rod Sales 🏹 ✡︎🎗️ (@razingarizona) May 3, 2024
Celebrities and really wealthy people.
I've never seen anyone so awful & unprepared for the job she tries but fails to do. @PressSec Every time she does her job poorly I think she can't get any worse. Obviously I was wrong. https://t.co/5cux0kQbxH— Sick and tired (@AgnesSBaker) May 3, 2024
Rot starts at the head and she is just as awful and incompetent as her boss.
