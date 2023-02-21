Adam Schiff knows he’s Adam Schiff, right? The same Adam Schiff who for months (years?!) told America he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Trump colluded with Russia.

He never managed to produce that evidence.

Then he abused the basic fundamentals and tools of our government to waste time and money impeaching Trump for … nothing. Then he sat on the J6 Committee spending months pitting Americans against Americans, doctoring texts from sitting congressmen to officials, and working with an ABC producer to sell us all a Democrat-approved narrative.

And he wants to clutch his pearls over a tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene about a national divorce?

EFF all the way off, Schiff.

Majorie Taylor Green — Kevin McCarthy’s most loyal lieutenant — is calling for secession. Literally saying the country should split apart between red and blue states. A dangerous, vile proposal. So much for her pledge of allegiance to one nation, under God, indivisible. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2023

Melodramatic toolbag.

Let’s not pretend he gives a single damn about HIS pledge of allegiance to one nation, under God, indivisible.

Next thing you know, we will be impeaching a president based on a hoax perpetrated by agencies in the Executive Branch. Sheer chaos! — The Alan Sanders Show 🐕 🇺🇸 (@AlanJSanders) February 21, 2023

Ahem.

You hate America you pearl clutching clown. Stop acting offended. — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) February 21, 2023

I think you have bigger things to worry about then what MTG has to say. But nice try trying to deflect from your treasonous behaviors. — 💝Colorado Girl in Ohio💝 (@ColoradoOhio) February 21, 2023

For once she is right — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2023

I disagree with her statement, but I believe she said the pledge and sincerely doubt you did without crib notes… — Chuck Lyons (@ChuckSteeleSr) February 21, 2023

He’s a Democrat.

They don’t expect much.

When have you ever believed in the Constitution? https://t.co/EeF1C9qu9V — Sue (@BettyBoop_176) February 21, 2023

WTF Adam WTF…..? 3 paragraphs and you didn’t mention RUSSIA https://t.co/n7e6tVmBnl — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) February 21, 2023

WHOA.

Good point.

HA HA HA HA

You know what Adam just STFU https://t.co/0OL1IhNBIa — America First (@moe9112001) February 21, 2023

That works too.

***

***

