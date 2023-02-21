Adam Schiff knows he’s Adam Schiff, right? The same Adam Schiff who for months (years?!) told America he had evidence that would prove without a doubt that Trump colluded with Russia.

He never managed to produce that evidence.

Then he abused the basic fundamentals and tools of our government to waste time and money impeaching Trump for … nothing. Then he sat on the J6 Committee spending months pitting Americans against Americans, doctoring texts from sitting congressmen to officials, and working with an ABC producer to sell us all a Democrat-approved narrative.

And he wants to clutch his pearls over a tweet from Marjorie Taylor Greene about a national divorce?

EFF all the way off, Schiff.

Melodramatic toolbag.

Let’s not pretend he gives a single damn about HIS pledge of allegiance to one nation, under God, indivisible.

Trending

Ahem.

He’s a Democrat.

They don’t expect much.

WHOA.

Good point.

HA HA HA HA

That works too.

***

Related:

Harmeet Dhillon brutally DROPS Eric Swalwell for spending campaign cash (LOTS of it) on lavish travel

Adam Kinzinger LOSING it over Tucker Carlson having J6 footage says SO MUCH (and it ain’t good, for HIM)

Doctored texts?! No WONDER Adam Schiff is nervous about J6 footage (he SHOULD BE)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffblueMTGnational divorcered