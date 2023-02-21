It seems like only yesterday, we were making fun of Eric Swalwell pretending MAGA Republicans were out to get him so he could con more of his followers into sending him campaign donations. He said those donations will KEEP HIM IN THE FIGHT. Oh, it was only yesterday.

Guess those yachts aren’t going to pay for themselves.

Anywho, this story about how much of his campaign fund he uses for lavish travel seems timely and important.

And we love how Harmeet K. Dhillon called him out with it:

He spent about 3x his congressional salary in lavish travel expenses … Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Nancy Pelosihttps://t.co/SLwqUS83BU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 21, 2023

Eric spends more of his campaign cash on travel than even NANCY PELOSI.

Let THAT sink in.

From Fox News:

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than Rep. Nancy Pelosi during the last two years, according to a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission records. Swalwell’s campaign spent nearly $583,000 on travel expenses during the 2022 elections, the filings show. Pelosi, by contrast, finished the cycle by putting $434,000 into reported travel expenses, according to a review of her records. Swalwell has consistently used donor funds on limousines, flights, yachts, and posh hotels, including internationally. The spending came as Americans in both his district and around the country faced rising inflation that drove food, fuel, and energy costs through the roof.

Huh, Swalwell certainly doesn’t sound like a man of the people to us. His donors are providing him with a life of luxury when in reality, he should be using that money to campaign, travel, and find out how he can better serve them.

And we’re not just talking about travel, we’re talking about yachts, posh hotels, international travel … while his constituents struggle to buy a dozen eggs.

He has nukes, you know. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 21, 2023

Of the politician, by the politician, for the politician. When do these politicians ever work for the people? — Savannah Jocko's Bunny (@BasedSavannah) February 21, 2023

And how is it that so much of these expenditures are legal? Complete, utter corruption. — Susan M. (@Messmereyezed) February 21, 2023

Yup.

I would have difficulty spending a fraction of that on travel expenses. — Ann Churchill (@IamTomay) February 21, 2023

Rent enough yachts and limos and that would do it.

What are the consequences? No consequences, no way to fix the problem. — Mitzi (@MitziFetch) February 21, 2023

This will never NOT be funny.

Trying to appear and be the Big Shot. Overcompensating. SDE. — R2S (@Ryno_Report) February 21, 2023

Eric is quite the public servant, he is especially talented at serving himself. Very few Congressional districts would put up with his malfeasance. — Douglas Duer (@DouglasDuer) February 21, 2023

It’s California.

Now watch, since this story broke he’ll be on his timeline claiming someone else is threatening his life because MAGA REPUBLICANS BAD.

What are the rules for using campaign cash? Our politicians are in politics for them, not us. #perdiem — Call Me Skeptical (@Sjharris2020) February 21, 2023

A fair chunk also went to his personal supply of Bean-O if rumors are true… — Reetweeted (@randyarock) February 21, 2023

*snort*

We see what they did there.

Hmm…must have gotten a lot from Fang Fang. — Erin Geary (@commonfolk365) February 21, 2023

This possibly is that lavishness he’s after 😂 pic.twitter.com/qvqmIjOjEh — Maddie Adams (@MaddieAdams75) February 21, 2023

*cough cough*

I swear that campaigning has become a career choice now. — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) February 21, 2023

Yet he wants to be seen as a go home every night Dad that changes diapers. He is loathsome. — Dano (@flydano) February 21, 2023

Calling Eric Swalwell loathsome is an insult to loathsome people.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.