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Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black Man to Jail

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 09, 2026
AngieArtist

Regrets. We all have them. Well, maybe not Rhamell Burke, who showed no remorse in court on Saturday after being charged with second-degree murder after pushing a 76-year-old retired teacher down a set of New York City subway stairs and killing him. Burke, who's been arrested four times since February, was all smiles, according to The New York Post:

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What's really infuriating, though, is that a liberal woman who refused to cooperate with prosecutors after Burke had attacked her now has regrets, knowing that he went on to kill a man. Something in her just didn't want to see another black man go to jail, she told The Post:

Joe Marino and Anna Young report:

“I regret it 100% and I actually feel really bad that a man lost his life,” the woman said.

“Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail, but, you know, at some point, if you are a criminal, you’re a criminal, and he was scary, he was a scary guy.”

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Maybe not, though. They probably would have let him go.

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That's hard to argue. Suicidal empathy crossed with the revolving-door "justice" system will get us all killed.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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