Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black Man to Jail

Regrets. We all have them. Well, maybe not Rhamell Burke, who showed no remorse in court on Saturday after being charged with second-degree murder after pushing a 76-year-old retired teacher down a set of New York City subway stairs and killing him. Burke, who's been arrested four times since February, was all smiles, according to The New York Post:

Advertisement

Killer smile: Subway shove suspect appears in court after allegedly killing retired teacher in NYC https://t.co/lcPVmqusPC pic.twitter.com/y7BBty2KDQ — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2026

What's really infuriating, though, is that a liberal woman who refused to cooperate with prosecutors after Burke had attacked her now has regrets, knowing that he went on to kill a man. Something in her just didn't want to see another black man go to jail, she told The Post:

Liberal woman who refused to cooperate with prosecutors after maniac attacked her on subway weeks before he pushed retired NYC teacher to death has regrets: "Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail." https://t.co/QihuYD552f — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 9, 2026

Joe Marino and Anna Young report:

“I regret it 100% and I actually feel really bad that a man lost his life,” the woman said. “Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail, but, you know, at some point, if you are a criminal, you’re a criminal, and he was scary, he was a scary guy.”

Definitely a clinical case of what @GadSaad calls “suicidal empathy.” 😬 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) May 9, 2026

"Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail."



Maybe liberal women have the worst possible judgment on the planet. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 9, 2026

This woke woman is just as dangerous to the society as the man.



Skin color does not matter. — Helen Qiu 2026 NY Republican Candidate Assembly 65 (@Helen4NY) May 9, 2026

Basically her suicidal empathy got another man killed. She should feel responsible for that and it should weigh on her heavily. She should understand an innocent man would be alive today if she told the truth and was a decent person. — Anna colleen (@Annacolleeqr5) May 9, 2026

Maybe not, though. They probably would have let him go.

I think that is what Gad Saad would call "suicidal empathy." Perfectly happy to have that man commit future crimes against innocent people as long as she can feel virtuous. It is difficult to understand how this woman can be deprogrammed - society has never faced this insanity. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) May 9, 2026

Why is it putting a black man in jail? It’s putting a dangerous guy in jail. — Laura (@Lauraforfreedom) May 9, 2026

Liberal women will be the downfall of our culture. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) May 9, 2026

Yes, much better an innocent person, maybe even a child, dies. — Dr FAFO (@HerrObvious) May 9, 2026

The ultimate in suicidal female empathy.



Actually it’s more like homicidal female empathy. — Marc Emery (@MarcScottEmery) May 9, 2026

Advertisement

The crime is what should put him in jail, not you repeating it back to law enforcement. What an idiot. — Kevina the Crone 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) May 9, 2026

Someone is dead because she's got a savior complex — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) May 9, 2026

But will she draw a valuable lesson from this that will change her actions in the future? I doubt it. — torpido (@edgecitykid) May 9, 2026

Liberal women and weak men who enabled them destroyed our country. — Irredeemable (@Irredeemable001) May 9, 2026

Liberal white women will destroy Western civilization if we allow them to continue in this fashion. — Pragmatic CaucAsian (@hybrid_pc) May 9, 2026

That's hard to argue. Suicidal empathy crossed with the revolving-door "justice" system will get us all killed.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.