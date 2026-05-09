PBS, CBS News: Frontier Airlines Jet Hits ‘Pedestrian’ on Runway

According to reports from both CBS News and PBS, a Frontier Airlines jet struck and killed a "pedestrian" as the plane was preparing for takeoff from the Denver airport. Didn't he see the "Walk/Don't Walk" sign while he was strolling on the tarmac?

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A Frontier Airlines plane hit and killed a pedestrian on the runway of the Denver International Airport during takeoff, airport authorities said, sparking an engine fire and forcing passengers to evacuate.https://t.co/fGx5MN9wIL — PBS News (@NewsHour) May 9, 2026

"We just hit somebody": Audio captures the moment a Frontier plane hit a pedestrian on a runway before a takeoff in Denver. https://t.co/dKkqcHlJgQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2026

This is a good reminder that fake news is not confined to politics or Trump. They will euphemize literally anything. A man storms an airport runway and becomes a “pedestrian.” https://t.co/VjTYuhBeR2 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 9, 2026

Just taking his after-dinner stroll. — You Otter Know (@Barbie530652452) May 9, 2026

He should've used the crosswalk 🤣 — VivaLV777 (@PebbyFstone) May 9, 2026

He was using the crosswalk. pic.twitter.com/9K9z4PdZvQ — MAGA. Still not tired. (@Ralph_Laurentz) May 9, 2026

Why on earth would a "pedestrian" be on the runway? You're OF COURSE, leaving out a lot of vital information. pic.twitter.com/cPMWK5RGkR — Cindy (@asheborn57) May 9, 2026

Pedestrian? I too just take strolls on an active airport runway. — Mike (@thinkorswim0712) May 9, 2026

The pedestrian jumped over a fence and ran onto the runway. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 9, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had more details on the tresspasser:

Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway.



The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped… https://t.co/x2oVY1b0AH — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 9, 2026

The post continues:

… takeoff procedures immediately. The Frontier plane was then quickly evacuated while law enforcement and firefighters responded. Preliminary reports are 12 people were hurt, with 5 taken to the hospital. Local law enforcement handles airport security and is investigating with support from the @FAANews and TSA. No one should EVER trespass on an airport.

It sounds like suicide by jet. Or a would-be suicide bomber.

Why the hell is this not being treated as terrorism? The person jumped an exterior fence and aligned with the engine of a plane attempting to take off. That's attempting to sabotage a takeoff of a plane with 200+ souls on board. — Kyle (@krazyd0h) May 9, 2026

Play stupid game …



And get sucked into a jet engine



So it begs the question about airport safety.



If someone can easily get on an active runway, why are we taking off our belts and shoes to get on the plane? — Pirate Sailor (@piratesailor999) May 9, 2026

Five people were taken to the hospital. This wasn't just a matter of the "pedestrian" getting squished.

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That’s horrible. Those poor pilots are going to be second guessing themselves and they shouldn’t be. The person was obviously a lunatic. And @CBS is a pile of you know what for claiming he was a pedestrian. Awful and intentional framing that directs blame to the wrong party. — Gracie (@Gracie77777) May 9, 2026

First hunch is murder-suicide. Looking to cause a crash and instant, unstoppable death. — Just a Molecular Machine (@Moleculemachine) May 9, 2026

What if this man was primed with explosives? Better perimeter security is needed at airports. — SaucyRossi (@Rossikane23) May 9, 2026

Those fences are not easy to get over, for a reason. There is no reason to do that unless you were up to no good or just a plain idiot. — Jake Denver (@JakeDenver6) May 9, 2026

“Pedestrian?” On a runway? — OldSoul828 (@OldSoul828) May 9, 2026

A few people are pointing out that the word "pedestrian" is applicable in this situation, although it makes it sound like an accident that was Frontier's fault.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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