Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme
'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After...
Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision
Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'
Bad Err Day: Virginia Dems’ Rushed SCOTUS Redistricting Ruling Appeal Features Misspelled...
Obama's Multiple One-Eighties on Gerrymandering Over the Years Are the Shot, Chaser AND...
Jamie Raskin's Attempt to Blame 'Right Wing' Court for Dems' Va. Redistricting Fail...
Glenn Beck Spots Something VERY Telling for Sale at The Obama Center's Merch...
CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are...
VIP
Who Can Louise Lucas' Supporters Contact to Get a Refund on These Shirts...
People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program
CNN's Abby Phillip Had No Problem With the FA Part of Dem Redistricting...
Drunk History: AOC Rewrites the American Revolution as a Communist Struggle Against 'Billi...
AOC Says Black Representatives Are Being Wiped Out In Tennessee, Forgets Dem Steve...

PBS, CBS News: Frontier Airlines Jet Hits ‘Pedestrian’ on Runway

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

According to reports from both CBS News and PBS, a Frontier Airlines jet struck and killed a "pedestrian" as the plane was preparing for takeoff from the Denver airport. Didn't he see the "Walk/Don't Walk" sign while he was strolling on the tarmac?

Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had more details on the tresspasser:

Recommended

'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The post continues:

… takeoff procedures immediately. 

The Frontier plane was then quickly evacuated while law enforcement and firefighters responded. 

Preliminary reports are 12 people were hurt, with 5 taken to the hospital. 

Local law enforcement handles airport security and is investigating with support from the @FAANews and TSA. 

No one should EVER trespass on an airport.

It sounds like suicide by jet. Or a would-be suicide bomber. 

Five people were taken to the hospital. This wasn't just a matter of the "pedestrian" getting squished.

Advertisement

A few people are pointing out that the word "pedestrian" is applicable in this situation, although it makes it sound like an accident that was Frontier's fault.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

TSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle
Grateful Calvin
Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision
Brett T.
Glenn Beck Spots Something VERY Telling for Sale at The Obama Center's Merch Store
Doug P.
Bad Err Day: Virginia Dems’ Rushed SCOTUS Redistricting Ruling Appeal Features Misspelled Words
Warren Squire
Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'
Brett T.
People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Congratulashuns, Garduites!' Jay Jones REALLY Should Have Stayed Off X a Day After His SCOVA Debacle Grateful Calvin
Advertisement