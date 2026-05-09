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Brian Tyler Cohen: ABC Suing President Trump Over FCC Probe Into The View

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 09, 2026
Meme

As we noted earlier this week in a post about Joy Behar's election denialism, The View falls under the purview of ABC News, not entertainment. The same applies to most of the late-night talk shows. The FCC considers them news programs. And as a news program, the Trump administration is investigating The View for violating the equal time rule for political candidates.

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Reuters reports:

Disney-owned ABC said on Friday that the Trump administration's efforts to declare its daytime talk show "The View" subject to federal equal time rules for political candidates are invalid and threaten the network's free speech ‌rights.

In February, the Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating whether "The View" violated equal time rules for interviews with political candidates, after an appearance by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico. The FCC said daytime and late-night TV talk shows are no longer considered "bona fide" news programs exempt from the rule.

Brian Tyler Cohen, of the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen podcast, put it this way:

Trump has already settled with the network for $16 million to avoid a defamation lawsuit.

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No lie: ABC is not suing President Trump. ABC said in a filing with the FCC, made on behalf of one network affiliate in Houston, that regulators had a “chilling effect” on free speech by trying to punish political content they disagreed with. When has there ever been a "chilling effect" on the squawking harpies of The View? It's long past time the FCC has made exceptions for these so-called "bona fide" news programs.

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This is no different than Jimmy Kimmel's stunt of interviewing candidate James Talarico during campaign season and then claiming the Trump administration forced them to pull the segment. No, Kimmel and the Democratic Party just didn't want to have to give equal airtime to Jasmine Crockett.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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