The View’s Election Denial: Behar Claims GOP Will Cheat Midterms, Florida No Longer Runs Election

Today, the purported ABC News show 'The View' claimed Americans should not trust the mid-terms, Republicans will mess with the results, and Florida no longer runs their own voting. None of this is true, of course, but ABC allows it on the air with zero pushback.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin is there to represent the conservative 'View' but apparently, she is having a medical crisis and is currently deaf and mute. All she could do today was nod her head. Perhaps she was choking and the other hosts weren't helping. It's inexplicable.





"I don't trust them to not cheat."

Behar claims that Republican victories in mid terms would be the results of the cheating and nothing else.

She claims Florida has stopped running their own elections. pic.twitter.com/pBLCtTh8D4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 6, 2026

Between Behar and Whoopi, they are 153 years old. Maybe they should hang it up and enjoy retirement. They don't seem well.

An ABC News program. https://t.co/W41V5HPxYt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2026

Not a news program. But I gotta say it’s funny watching you feign outrage, Steve, as your side has been claiming fraudulent elections for years 😂 — Corey (@CoreyLeander) May 6, 2026

The program does indeed fall under the purview of 'ABC News'. That's embarrassing for Corey. Often, know-it-alls like Corey are easily proven wrong like this. Maybe they should do less yapping and more researching.

Article link, for my future use. ;) https://t.co/BWJqYtqFtj — RoadMN (@RoadMN) May 6, 2026

There was a whole article on it, Corey.

The replies are funny. He keeps telling people it’s not news because the stuff they say isn’t news.



So close. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) May 6, 2026

It's like he almost gets it.

Talk less, Corey.

It's funny how more and more each day these Democrats sound like their segregationist forefathers. https://t.co/XQZhoGODnw — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 6, 2026

This ABC News program keeps claiming the midterm elections are going to be stolen. https://t.co/nIDZEGLNkh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 6, 2026

Election denial is wrong though!!1!1 But that’s (D)ifferent… https://t.co/J8uEmwQyjK — WVU Bonanza (@WVUbonanza) May 6, 2026

It's always (D) different.

The View is part of ABC’s News Division.



The legal disclaimers that should be read tomorrow about this may take up half the show. https://t.co/M1Dj6ePbzn — KnightRider (@fdknight) May 6, 2026

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Seems kinda election denier-y to me.



Also: They’re scared. Like, really. https://t.co/nU8JqVRI2X — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) May 6, 2026

Sounds like they are planning an insurrection.

Ah, its ok for them to question election integrity. Got it https://t.co/qAIxowMFwV — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) May 6, 2026

@ABC embarrassed yet? I’ll keep asking until you at least move this anti news show to the entertainment division where it belongs. — Joan Triomp (@JTriomp) May 6, 2026

As they should.

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