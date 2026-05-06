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The View’s Election Denial: Behar Claims GOP Will Cheat Midterms, Florida No Longer Runs Election

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 06, 2026

Today, the purported ABC News show 'The View' claimed Americans should not trust the mid-terms, Republicans will mess with the results, and Florida no longer runs their own voting. None of this is true, of course, but ABC allows it on the air with zero pushback. 

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Alyssa Farah Griffin is there to represent the conservative 'View' but apparently, she is having a medical crisis and is currently deaf and mute. All she could do today was nod her head. Perhaps she was choking and the other hosts weren't helping. It's inexplicable. 


Between Behar and Whoopi, they are 153 years old. Maybe they should hang it up and enjoy retirement. They don't seem well. 

The program does indeed fall under the purview of 'ABC News'. That's embarrassing for Corey. Often, know-it-alls like Corey are easily proven wrong like this. Maybe they should do less yapping and more researching. 

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Republican TN State Senator 'Owned' by Nashville Students Over Redistricting
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There was a whole article on it, Corey. 

It's like he almost gets it.

Talk less, Corey.

It's always (D) different. 

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Sounds like they are planning an insurrection. 

As they should. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY THE VIEW

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