I know I’ve been quiet on here for a while. Long story short, I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I recently finished chemotherapy and started radiation. The prognosis is really good, but as I’m sure you can imagine it’s been a slog. Quick personal 🧵 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

The type of tumor I have is really treatable but that treatment entails chemo and radiation. It’s responded really well so far – which is great news – but I’m not out of the woods yet. I appreciate any and all prayers if you can spare them. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

I’m hoping to be back in action soon, if all goes well with treatment. For those who have thought that I’m being throttled or shadow banned, I promise, I just haven’t been tweeting (or writing or talking) very much as I go through this. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

In all I’ve been really, really fortunate. My girlfriend has been my rock throughout all this. I’ve got a great support system – especially my family – which has been an enormous blessing throughout this. I couldn’t have made it this far without them. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

Also, I can’t overstate how great @FreeBeacon has been throughout this process. They’ve been incredibly supportive and patient. I can’t thank them enough for that. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

But not everyone is as lucky as I’ve been. If you’re looking to help, there are some great orgs serving those in need. Cancer is grueling. Cancer Bridges helps families & patients cope when they need it most. You can learn more & donate here: https://t.co/oYNtU6LoPI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

And as you can imagine, navigating the medical system is really challenging and, all too often, really expensive. Patient Advocacy Foundation helps connect patients & their families with critical resources and expertise. You can learn more & donate here: https://t.co/2CaKhbHPmu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

I’m sure I’ll have more to say about all this, but for now I’m sorry for all the missed DMs, and please know that, all things considered, I’m doing well. They tell me the hair (and facial hair) will come back. Fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/8iz5WMDzul — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 21, 2023

🙁 I am sad to hear this, but glad to hear there is good news on the horizon and I will be praying for you. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 22, 2023

Oh man I'm so sorry dude. Praying for you🙏 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2023

Prayers lifted for your full recovery! 🙏 Thanks for the links. Cancer patients and their families need all the help & support they can get, and those of us blessed with good health need to reach out in whatever ways we can. 👍 — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) February 22, 2023

I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Drew. Sending prayers and good wishes for your complete recovery. Keep us posted if you need anything. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 21, 2023

