For a long time now, Drew Holden and his spot-on, impressive, receipt-filled threads have been a Twitchy staple. If we needed to find a way to explain an event or a story to our readers, we could always rely on Drew having some sort of thread we could use …

We had noticed he’d been quiet for a bit, so when this thread from him crossed our timeline, it all made sense.

Please read:

Thank God the prognosis is good.

Keep reading.

You’ve got ’em, Drew.

Trending

Good peeps at the Free Beacon.

And of course, there’s Drew being kind and considerate to others, even as he shares his own story.

Told you guys, he’s a gem.

All our prayers, Drew.

#PrayerWarriors, you know what to do.

***

Related:

Good news! Doctor says gender-affirming care is NO BIG DEAL and just like getting a haircut and LOL (thread)

SNAP! EducatëdHillbilly™ takes the Bulwark/Lincoln Project ‘crowd’ APART in seriously savage thread

Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Drew Holden