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Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on June 10, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

The Vice-President got a chicken coop and it is very, very cool.

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What made this tweet even better? The author of the tweet spelled it 'coup' as if the chickens were revolting and starting a war and that is an epic visual.

Also, his 'coop' is American made and that's pretty darn amazing!

Hopefully, that American business gets a big boost from this advertisement. Their work is stunning!

The chickens that live in that coop would never stage a coup. They are living the life.

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Grateful Calvin
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There's nothing like coop envy.

Nothing the Secret Service can't handle.

This will be a great experience for his kids.

Leave it to Smug.

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Those chickens are walking softly and carrying a big stick.

Buy American! This is your feel-good story of the day. Democrats are nominating Nazis and Republicans have killer chicken coups!

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2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE NORTH CAROLINA WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

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