Chicken Coup at the VP Mansion: JD Vance’s Epic American-Made Coop Goes Viral

The Vice-President got a chicken coop and it is very, very cool.

Vice President JD Vance put up a chicken coup outside the VP’s residence. A spokesperson tells me he will tend to the chickens. His kids already named the chicks. The coop was made by Carolina Coops, an American-owned small business which has been in business for 18 years. The… pic.twitter.com/luuzDb3i0O — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) June 9, 2026

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What made this tweet even better? The author of the tweet spelled it 'coup' as if the chickens were revolting and starting a war and that is an epic visual.

done



i will vote JD https://t.co/dDnjgUBJlc — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 10, 2026

Also, his 'coop' is American made and that's pretty darn amazing!

Fun Fact: JD Vance’s beautiful new chicken coop was made right here in North Carolina!



Matt Dubois started the business in Durham in 2009. He scavenged materials to build his first coop as a side hustle.



Today, the multi-million-dollar company that ships worldwide is… https://t.co/38ia510nPa pic.twitter.com/g5TxzvF5tp — Cassie Clark (@dogwoodblooms) June 10, 2026

Hopefully, that American business gets a big boost from this advertisement. Their work is stunning!

He’s just like me fr fr https://t.co/iyFdza0VDc — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 10, 2026

I, too, live in constant fear of a chicken coup. https://t.co/FgEkXI3x3h — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 10, 2026

The chickens that live in that coop would never stage a coup. They are living the life.

A “chicken coup” is a very funny thought https://t.co/JMR3wOi3pN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 10, 2026

I generally don’t have a huge problem following the 10th commandment, but I am seriously coveting this coop. I’m not even Catholic and I feel like I should go to confession. https://t.co/05Dyzdqtf6 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 10, 2026

There's nothing like coop envy.

Nothing the Secret Service can't handle.

I knew I loved JD from the get go lol https://t.co/khdR4K15h4 — Cassie Cynical🐩 (@TuckerPoodleMA) June 10, 2026

This will be a great experience for his kids.

Me and the boys rolling up to help out with the chicken coup https://t.co/jCdcS7WJWA pic.twitter.com/kVuuWLOwG0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 10, 2026

Leave it to Smug.

This is so freakin’ awesome! 🤩



I might be a little jealous that JD Vance’s chicken coop is nicer than my home! 🤣 https://t.co/kO0eZanYIK — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 10, 2026

The Midwest conquers all https://t.co/pMQcL9O6C9 — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) June 10, 2026

I’m in love and idc who knows! https://t.co/fSIOiJpamB — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) June 10, 2026

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CHICKEN COUP! pic.twitter.com/CAMBxmYzkD — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 10, 2026

Those chickens are walking softly and carrying a big stick.

That is the prettiest chicken coop I have ever seen. Went to their website https://t.co/lS1CKKhL54 and read the local ABC story about the company in Granville County, NC. Pretty cool! — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) June 9, 2026

Buy American! This is your feel-good story of the day. Democrats are nominating Nazis and Republicans have killer chicken coups!

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