Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for Pride

Apparently, Blue Apron doesn't want the business of the family values segment of America, or literally any adult who doesn't want their food delivery service to talk about intimate 'adult' material on their socials.

Advertisement

Just make recipes and send food. Why is this so hard?

Why do companies have to be so damn weird and gross, man — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) June 10, 2026

It's very weird. Also, why must everything be about sex?

No one wants these visuals when thinking about what to make for dinner.

This is the problem with allowing kids right out of college to run your social media platform.

So, if I’m reading this right, Hello Fresh is gay and Blue Apron is lesbian? — stuart (@tuquoque3) June 10, 2026

Apparently, Blue Apron believes gay women are their target audience.

Same marketing team as Hello Fresh? Sigh… can we just not? — Chris Dunga (@ChrisDunga1) June 10, 2026

Blue Apron saw the feedback Hello, Fresh was getting to their gross campaign and decided to join the party. They really must believe any attention, even if it's negative, is better than no attention.

Another one bites the dust: @blueapron has asked for the #budlight treatment as well. #gowokegobroke https://t.co/0oriVJPHON — Belissa Cohen Outlaw Jewess (@BelissaCohen) June 10, 2026

And they should get it.

When *meal delivery companies* publicly battle to see who can be the most depraved & disgusting. Bye b*tches 👋🏻



Cancel your Blue Apron & Hello Fresh orders and close your accounts.



Don’t do business with companies who hate you and your values. pic.twitter.com/p1YyWPn2GR — Je Suis Charlie 🎤 🇺🇸 (@slashapu81) June 9, 2026

Just ask Grok to make a meal plan and then order the groceries for pick up. Let these businesses rot.

Blue Apron had a chance to absorb the fallout from Hello Fresh, but they blew it. pic.twitter.com/LbHR5yo0dS — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@pgarfieldjaeger) June 10, 2026

All I’m getting from pride month is that the community is literally good at nothing but screwing. — Zero Tolerance Policy (@ThoughtCrimes80) June 10, 2026

Literally, everything is sexually charged.

Wait, gay people don't eat the rest of the year??? THIS month, this month... WTF they do all the other 11 months??? pic.twitter.com/vU3QPnTFWi — BadTexanKitty (@OpenZoociety) June 10, 2026

And apparently, they don't eat without making it sexual. Who knew?

I tried Hello Fresh years ago and hated it. Now I can add Blue Apron to my list. — JLahl (@JenniferLahl) June 10, 2026

Advertisement

Save your money for companies with some moral standards.

This is so weird. Why would blue apron sign up for the firestorm hello fresh has been taking?



Is there anything shareholders can do? https://t.co/kerTEcgwoc — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 10, 2026

Doing the math:



HelloFresh = founded by gay dudes



Blue Apron = founded by lesbians



Checks out. Those Pride ads didn’t write themselves.



One’s all about prepping that fiber, the other’s diving headfirst into the box.



Corporate gay math is undefeated. — Grumpy Tech Bro (@GrumpyTechBro) June 10, 2026

Maybe there is an opening in the market for a family friendly meal delivery service?

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.