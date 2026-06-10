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Just Make the Recipes, Not the Raunch: Blue Apron Goes Full Gross for Pride

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Apparently, Blue Apron doesn't want the business of the family values segment of America, or literally any adult who doesn't want their food delivery service to talk about intimate 'adult' material on their socials. 

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Just make recipes and send food. Why is this so hard?

It's very weird. Also, why must everything be about sex?

No one wants these visuals when thinking about what to make for dinner.

This is the problem with allowing kids right out of college to run your social media platform.

Apparently, Blue Apron believes gay women are their target audience.

Blue Apron saw the feedback Hello, Fresh was getting to their gross campaign and decided to join the party. They really must believe any attention, even if it's negative, is better than no attention.

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And they should get it. 

Just ask Grok to make a meal plan and then order the groceries for pick up. Let these businesses rot.

Literally, everything is sexually charged.

And apparently, they don't eat without making it sexual. Who knew?

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Save your money for companies with some moral standards. 

Maybe there is an opening in the market for a family friendly meal delivery service?

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