Gen Z vs. Gen X War Over Lunches Continues: PB&J Is 'What They Give Prisoners in Holding Cells'

A Twitchy reported on Wednesday, there was a multi-front war going on on X over the affordability of lunch for Gen Z. We believe it kicked off when Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O’Leary, said that Gen Z is financially cooked when people making $70,000 a year are spending $28 on lunch. Boomers and Gen Xers chipped in with some tips on living frugally, cooking your own meals, and making your own lunches. This post really set off Gen Z, who claimed older generations were asking them to live on "war rations."

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Loaf of bread = $5

Peanut butter = $4

Jelly = $4

18 pack of chips = $12

Bag of apples = $5



Total = $30



And you'll have lunch for an entire week or two. $2-4 average per day.



Inflation isn't the problem. Your spending habits are. https://t.co/R2ayy08yGn — Ben Klayer (@the_satellite23) May 19, 2026

Quite a few people asked if they were expected to eat like five-year-olds for the rest of their lives. Grinch here says peanut butter and jelly is what they give prisoners in holding cells.

Do people realize that peanut butter and jelly and chips is what they give kids at school who can’t afford school lunch? That’s what they give prisoners in holding cells if you get to jail after food time. And you want working adults to eat that everyday willingly. https://t.co/3x7VJbIeEi — Grinch (@Uncatfishable) May 20, 2026

Working "adults."

I'm not a big grape jelly guy but peanut butter and strawberry jam is legit at any age and income level. https://t.co/ywLLUdZaGW — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 21, 2026

How is it so hard to understand you can shop and make food for cheaper at home? Holy shit are people this retarded now? — SwineOTC (@cents2dollas) May 20, 2026

Nobody *wants* you do to anything, it was an example of how to be fiscally responsible in an era where more and more people *aren't*.



At the end of the day, you can do whatever you want with your money, just don't expect anyone to care. — Grave Wolf Sif (@GraveWolfSif) May 21, 2026

Ok here’s an adult version



Pack of pasta $1.99

Jar of sauce 5.99



4 meals for $8 — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) May 21, 2026

You can make a dozen different soups or casseroles with protein and vegetables for less than $5 a serving without being very creative. I have leftovers for lunch most of the time and they are tasty. My Gen Z kids are cheaper than I am. It's a choice. — Barron The IG (@roblowe93) May 20, 2026

If you want to spend more for better food because you think you're too good for PB&J, that's fine. That's your choice.



Just know those who've made other choices don't want to hear the complaints. — John Taznar (@Taznari) May 21, 2026

The crash-outs over this topic are hysterical!!! Who knew PB&J was so oppressive! — Tomás Ruben (@TechnologyTom) May 21, 2026

Is this satire? WTAF is wrong with PB&J - or really - what is wrong with you? — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) May 21, 2026

This is what I eat every day. Dependable. Convenient. Quick to scarf down and get on with work. — jdcheez (@Mayor__McCheez) May 21, 2026

I was raised on peanut butter and jelly. My kids were raised with peanut butter and jelly. We weren’t inmates in jail. Parents of children who can’t afford school lunches should be thankful their kids ARE getting lunches - for free. — 56Peanuts (@56Peanuts) May 21, 2026

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If you’re a broke ass working adult yes or stop complaining lunch is expensive. — TheOldenDays (@AncestralAces) May 20, 2026

JFC if you are too good for a PB&J when you have to budget then you are beyond help. — Angie b (@Angiebab222) May 21, 2026

Eat what you want. Spend what you want regardless of whether you can afford it or not. Just don't expect sympathy and bailouts from people who devoted years sacrificing instant gratification with the goal of long term financial stability and a better life. — Black Dogs in Trucks (@BlackDogRule) May 21, 2026

Here's the idea since all of you are so fucking dense. If you are gonna pretend that you basically HAVE TO spend 28 dollars on lunch, the best way to disprove that is showing the other end of the spectrum. No one said that's all you can have. No one said anything more is illegal — SportsNiggerBioDisrespecter (@centeroflearing) May 21, 2026

You realize you can make many different types of sandwiches with other things, or tortilla rolls, or salads or leftovers from dinner. All things you can bring for your lunch. You are just being lazy and foolish with your money. Enjoy staying poor with your learned helplessness. — Amy (@SunshineDays35) May 21, 2026

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Are you too good for peanut butter and jelly? — Govislyingtoyou (@govislyingtoyou) May 21, 2026

Apparently, a lot of people think they are. That's what they give prisoners. Gen Z are adults now and have adult tastes. They also claim to work 50 hours a week and think the taxpayers should pay off their student loans.

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