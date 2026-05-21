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Another RINO Got Crushed

Gen Z vs. Gen X War Over Lunches Continues: PB&J Is 'What They Give Prisoners in Holding Cells'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

A Twitchy reported on Wednesday, there was a multi-front war going on on X over the affordability of lunch for Gen Z. We believe it kicked off when Mr. Wonderful himself, Kevin O’Leary, said that Gen Z is financially cooked when people making $70,000 a year are spending $28 on lunch. Boomers and Gen Xers chipped in with some tips on living frugally, cooking your own meals, and making your own lunches. This post really set off Gen Z, who claimed older generations were asking them to live on "war rations."

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Quite a few people asked if they were expected to eat like five-year-olds for the rest of their lives. Grinch here says peanut butter and jelly is what they give prisoners in holding cells.

Working "adults."

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Apparently, a lot of people think they are. That's what they give prisoners. Gen Z are adults now and have adult tastes. They also claim to work 50 hours a week and think the taxpayers should pay off their student loans.

***

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