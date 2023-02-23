Not only are Angela Davis’ ancestors ‘evil colonizers’ but they were literally on the Mayflower. Her chances of being related to one of those 101 passengers on the Mayflower have to be next to nothing … but, according to PBS, it’s true. And c’mon, our pals on the Left love PBS, right?

Watch her reaction when she finds out, it says so much (and ain’t none of it any good):

No no no, she says.

Huh.

Most Americans would be pretty damn excited but not Davis. Here are just a few quotes from Davis that seem quite hilarious knowing that the blood of a Mayflower passenger(s) flows through her angry veins:

It is essential to resist the depiction of history as the work of heroic individuals. – Davis.

We live in a society of an imposed forgetfulness, a society that depends on public amnesia. – Davis

As a black woman, my politics and political affiliation are bound up with and flow from participation in my people’s struggle for liberation, and with the fight of oppressed people all over the world against American imperialism. – Davis

American imperialism. Hrm.

She cannot accept she is who she is because of those evil colonizers.

HA HA HA HA

Awww, it’s the little things that make us smile these days.

Them’s the rules.

Hey man, we didn’t make them up.

The more you know.

Yup.

Like a super colonist at that.

Every. Possible. Way.

