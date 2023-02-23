Not only are Angela Davis’ ancestors ‘evil colonizers’ but they were literally on the Mayflower. Her chances of being related to one of those 101 passengers on the Mayflower have to be next to nothing … but, according to PBS, it’s true. And c’mon, our pals on the Left love PBS, right?

Watch her reaction when she finds out, it says so much (and ain’t none of it any good):

Angela Davis' ancestors arrived in America on the Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/dnwrG6fB6U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2023

No no no, she says.

Huh.

Most Americans would be pretty damn excited but not Davis. Here are just a few quotes from Davis that seem quite hilarious knowing that the blood of a Mayflower passenger(s) flows through her angry veins:

It is essential to resist the depiction of history as the work of heroic individuals. – Davis.

We live in a society of an imposed forgetfulness, a society that depends on public amnesia. – Davis

As a black woman, my politics and political affiliation are bound up with and flow from participation in my people’s struggle for liberation, and with the fight of oppressed people all over the world against American imperialism. – Davis

American imperialism. Hrm.

This is what true racism really looks like. Just look at her reaction. She just discovered she is what she hates. Like a white KKK member finding out his black roots. https://t.co/V68vuE4EJG — #Farmageddon23 (@fallingdowncat) February 23, 2023

She cannot accept she is who she is because of those evil colonizers.

HA HA HA HA

Awww, it’s the little things that make us smile these days.

Kinda makes you think — the shared burden of sins our ancestors have for bad past policies. It's greater than we imagine. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 23, 2023

So this means she has to pay reparations, right? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) February 23, 2023

Them’s the rules.

Hey man, we didn’t make them up.

Angela Davis finds out she's descended from a literal colonizer & has a worse reaction than Jessica Alba did over being more than 70% Spanish. 😂 Her mom was apparently adopted, so she didn't know that her maternal grandpa was a white Alabama lawyer. She also discovers her 4th… https://t.co/qCuTUMcXfg — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) February 23, 2023

The more you know.

Yup.

Like a super colonist at that.

Behold the oppressed, thy name is oppressor and colonizer. History is messy, complicated, and full of surprises. Be careful what you hate, you may find in the end that it is self — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 22, 2023

The moment you find out that you are what you hate… — KatCorn (@KatCornay) February 22, 2023

AWKWARD: Now what ya colonizing Marxist/feminist? — Kurt Schemers 🇺🇸 (@KurtSchemers) February 22, 2023

What a precious gift to descend from that intrepid few.

So of course she's pissed about it.

Bass-ackwards in every possible way. 🤦‍♂️ — John Bind (@johnbind2) February 23, 2023

Every. Possible. Way.

***

***

