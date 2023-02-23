No sooner had we finished our article on Sam Brinton wearing more ‘lost’ aka stolen garments of Asya Khamsin, Tweeps showed up in our timeline to tell us about Vanity Fair FEATURING the luggage thief in a photo shoot WEARING HER DRESS.

Man oh man, the Biden administration sure can pick ’em.

And apparently, so can Vanity Fair.

HA HA HA HA HA

Guys, we can’t even make this up:

So we covered this in our last story … but it gets so much worse.

Cultural appropriation is bad enough.

But a Vanity Fair shoot? Wearing her dress?

Meep.

All the style of Sam Brinton … stolen from a Black, female fashion designer.

OOOOOOMG

Holy crap.

That would be them.

And the asylums closed, yup.

We’ll keep an eye on this one.

Heh.

***

Tags: dressesluggageSam BrintonthiefVanity Fair