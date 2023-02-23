No sooner had we finished our article on Sam Brinton wearing more ‘lost’ aka stolen garments of Asya Khamsin, Tweeps showed up in our timeline to tell us about Vanity Fair FEATURING the luggage thief in a photo shoot WEARING HER DRESS.

Man oh man, the Biden administration sure can pick ’em.

And apparently, so can Vanity Fair.

HA HA HA HA HA

Guys, we can’t even make this up:

Whenever the Biden Administration lectures us about DEI, I will think of this cross dresser fetishist stealing a Tanzanian woman’s luggage to wear her clothes. pic.twitter.com/HRRTsu53L7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 23, 2023

So we covered this in our last story … but it gets so much worse.

“Cultural appropriation” … is stunning and brave as long as you are ~non binary~ pic.twitter.com/3eklj569r7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 23, 2023

Cultural appropriation is bad enough.

But a Vanity Fair shoot? Wearing her dress?

Meep.

OMG. Vanity Fair did a fashion article on Sam Brinton featuring him in one of the stolen dresses. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NXWh72QPBo — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) February 23, 2023

All the style of Sam Brinton … stolen from a Black, female fashion designer.

OOOOOOMG

Holy crap.

👀👀👀👀 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 23, 2023

Did they ask “who are you wearing?” — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) February 23, 2023

The same @VanityFair that refused to put Melania Trump in its rag? — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) February 23, 2023

That would be them.

They owe the designer a whole cover. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 23, 2023

Perhaps VF can do a story on the actual designer and at least allow her to get something for her trouble — Cryssie Adams (@CryssieGA) February 23, 2023

But look at him, so stunning, so brave. — Juliene Milani (@MilaniJuliene) February 23, 2023

It's just a shame for these folks that the circuses went bust. — Fred Stout (@FredStout20) February 23, 2023

And the asylums closed, yup.

Hey @VanityFair you did a piece about this deranged kleptomaniac who wore an outfit that he stole from a black woman, in ur photo-shoot, care to apologize to her & to ur 3 readers? 🙄🤡 — VanderVered (@vander_vero) February 23, 2023

We’ll keep an eye on this one.

Heh.

