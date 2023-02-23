Who knew there was a Socialist Rifle Association? And yes, it’s as stupid as it sounds.

From their website:

The Socialist Rifle Association is a not-for-profit organization, incorporated in Wichita Kansas and filing as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization federally. We are an organization dedicated to educating on and advocating for all aspects of self and community defense. Article Two of our Bylaws states our purpose clearly: …We recognize all aspects of self and community defense to include topics such as firearms, disaster relief, medicine, logistics, agriculture, general survival skills, and other pursuits necessary to unify and strengthen communities against the hardships of life under capitalism. We seek, advocate for, and advance an inclusive, safe, and healthy firearms culture in America to combat the toxic, right-wing, and exclusionary firearm culture in place today. We work to create a platform, environment, and community of members and like-minded individuals that are free of reactionary influences and prejudices, such as racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, and other discriminatory ideologies. We maintain the necessity of and work towards the implementation of an anti-capitalist platform for protecting and promoting the inherent human right to defend oneself and one’s community.”

Alrighty then.

They’d never crossed our timelines before today … and HOO boy, we’re still laughing.

You’ll see why.

This includes everyone. Nazis, commies, gay, straight, trans, cis, far left, right, every race, religious affiliation, and culture. The second amendment is, and should be, for all people with no exceptions. — Print Shoot Repeat (@printingguns) February 22, 2023

So you know, everyone.

Here come the socialist gun people:

Bro really thought he said something here lmfao https://t.co/BlbdRVHZ68 — Socialist Rifle Association – MN (@SRA_Minnesota) February 23, 2023

Bro.

Oh, bro.

Look at this.

so many layers of wrong 1. Nazis aren’t people, so jot that down. 2. to think that well armed nazis and the left can simply coexist is to entirely miss the material basis of our antagonism. In fact, the utmost goal of “the Left” is to completely disempower the Right — Socialist Rifle Association – MN (@SRA_Minnesota) February 23, 2023

Nazis are actually people.

Bad ones, but still.

And with the way stupid people on the Left like to call anyone they disagree with a Nazi … eh. Oh, and good luck with that whole ‘disempowering’ the Right thing.

3. The 2nd Amendment is not and has never been “for everyone”, it was specifically crafted to empower landed whites to crush slave rebellions and kill the indigenous. Historically oppressed peoples who are today armed are allowed to be so IN SPITE of the 2A, not *because* of it — Socialist Rifle Association – MN (@SRA_Minnesota) February 23, 2023

*sigh*

We blame college campuses.

And hippies.

It’s always the freakin’ hippies.

Pretty sure if they came after the people who ‘stand in their way,’ it wouldn’t go well for them. Like at all.

To the nazis in our replies coping and seething: pic.twitter.com/kh7m3nUX0a — Socialist Rifle Association – MN (@SRA_Minnesota) February 23, 2023

The irony of commies thinking they’re better than Nazis is probably lost on these ding-a-lings.

And looking through their replies, we’re not seeing any Nazis.

Just a lot of normal, sane people pointing and laughing at them.

Remember to confess during your weekly sweat session that you used an evil capitalist iPhone to send this and smash your phone to prove your commitment to the cause, comrade. pic.twitter.com/he24jPiOs1 — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) February 23, 2023

the vikings are never gonna win the super bowl — Duck 🦆 (@Duckily154) February 23, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAA

That’s why they’re probably so crabby. There ya’ go.

Socialism is one of those ideas that has great theoretical attractiveness but a record of massive practical failure. The truth borne of a hundred years of hard experience is that people do not prosper in socialist countries. And for socialist regimes to thrive, they must first… https://t.co/wgfycTC6su — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) February 23, 2023

Take away the toys of capitalism and see these morons collapse https://t.co/N02BPDW5Y8 pic.twitter.com/CYykWiBgB7 — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) February 23, 2023

Sooooo many socialist tears.

***

***

