Who knew there was a Socialist Rifle Association? And yes, it’s as stupid as it sounds.

From their website:

The Socialist Rifle Association is a not-for-profit organization, incorporated in Wichita Kansas and filing as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization federally. We are an organization dedicated to educating on and advocating for all aspects of self and community defense. Article Two of our Bylaws states our purpose clearly:

…We recognize all aspects of self and community defense to include topics such as firearms, disaster relief, medicine, logistics, agriculture, general survival skills, and other pursuits necessary to unify and strengthen communities against the hardships of life under capitalism. We seek, advocate for, and advance an inclusive, safe, and healthy firearms culture in America to combat the toxic, right-wing, and exclusionary firearm culture in place today. We work to create a platform, environment, and community of members and like-minded individuals that are free of reactionary influences and prejudices, such as racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, transphobia, and other discriminatory ideologies. We maintain the necessity of and work towards the implementation of an anti-capitalist platform for protecting and promoting the inherent human right to defend oneself and one’s community.”

Alrighty then.

They’d never crossed our timelines before today … and HOO boy, we’re still laughing.

You’ll see why.

So you know, everyone.

Here come the socialist gun people:

Bro.

Oh, bro.

Look at this.

Trending

Nazis are actually people.

Bad ones, but still.

And with the way stupid people on the Left like to call anyone they disagree with a Nazi … eh. Oh, and good luck with that whole ‘disempowering’ the Right thing.

*sigh*

We blame college campuses.

And hippies.

It’s always the freakin’ hippies.

Pretty sure if they came after the people who ‘stand in their way,’ it wouldn’t go well for them. Like at all.

The irony of commies thinking they’re better than Nazis is probably lost on these ding-a-lings.

And looking through their replies, we’re not seeing any Nazis.

Just a lot of normal, sane people pointing and laughing at them.

HAAAAAAAAAAA

That’s why they’re probably so crabby. There ya’ go.

Sooooo many socialist tears.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald DROPS Axios for MOCKING Repubs who see Fentanyl as our biggest health threat (thread)

MSNBC DRAGGED for interviewing Emily Kohrs then B**CHING about her being interviewed and LOL

Rachel Vindman bragging about moving to a Red State to RUIN IT with her Lefty crap does NOT go well

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsNRAsocialismSocialist Rifle Associationsocialists