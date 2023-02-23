Axios is shocked that Republicans think Fentanyl is our biggest health threat.

They’re probably just upset it’s not BIG MEAN GUNS THAT GO PEW PEW PEW.

Wild? Really dude?

How DARE Republicans care so much about Fentanyl deaths and stuff?!

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to take Axios and by default Jim Vandehai apart:

Fentanyl.

Opioids.

Not guns.

Womp womp womp, Axios.

Awww, clunkily worded.

Right.

Or you know, gang violence. Especially when they include 18-year-olds.

But nice try.

***

***

