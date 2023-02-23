Axios is shocked that Republicans think Fentanyl is our biggest health threat.

They’re probably just upset it’s not BIG MEAN GUNS THAT GO PEW PEW PEW.

Wild? Really dude?

🚨This is wild…Axios-Ipsos poll: 37% of Republican see Fentanyl + opioids as BIGGEST health threat https://t.co/pN7hUFaS4u — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) February 23, 2023

How DARE Republicans care so much about Fentanyl deaths and stuff?!

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to take Axios and by default Jim Vandehai apart:

One need only consult CDC data to see why what's "wild" is mocking this finding as "wild." Unintentional deaths – a huge part of which are overdoses from opioids/fentanyl – is the leading cause of death for every category of Americans from 1-44. 17% of Dems also rank this as #1. https://t.co/JrKOYhkOcc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2023

I personally wish alcohol abuse were far higher on the list of health concerns. It ravages a huge number of families, debilitates millions, and causes so many wrecked lives and premature deaths. Its glorification makes it hard to stigmatize it. But the CDC data is clear: pic.twitter.com/7vmbZJ2Dq0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2023

The vast, vast majority of "Unintentional injury" deaths — the leading cause of deaths for all Americans 45 and under — are from "poisoning" (65-70%), and the vast, vast majority of those (85-90% ) are drug overdoses. It's completely rational to see opioids/fentanyl this way. pic.twitter.com/hKwx5zscqE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2023

Fentanyl.

Opioids.

Not guns.

Womp womp womp, Axios.

Here he says his tweet was "clunkily worded" – fair enough: we all do it – and only meant the partisan divide is "wild." But it's less than on most issues. Violent crime is also clearly a leading cause of death; the two parties just disagree on the cause:https://t.co/1tsxnhWXMc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2023

Awww, clunkily worded.

Right.

With all due respect The leading cause of death in children (<18) is something the right thinks is not an issue pic.twitter.com/AjWRKVkwui — DKup (@dkupiecki) February 23, 2023

That's a different age category – of younger people – but there is no question that violent crime (homicide) is also one of the leading causes of death for younger Americans. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 23, 2023

Or you know, gang violence. Especially when they include 18-year-olds.

But nice try.

***

