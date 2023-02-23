This may well be the most MSNBC thing … ever.

This juxtaposition is simply great for MSNBC. Round of applause, folks. pic.twitter.com/Bh53Tm1cRg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 23, 2023

Wow, I can't believe how reckless it was for her to come on our show that we invited her to come on and then aired on our national cable network. So irresponsible of her. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 23, 2023

So irresponsible.

How dare MSNBC air an interview with her?! Don’t they know MSNBC doesn’t approve?!

THE NERVE.

Like CNN, they had to put her on air since they knew the competition certainly would. — Ibn Fahrteen (@Ibn_Fahrteen) February 23, 2023

We could see that.

"This media tour is reckless and will screw up any possible indictment… Anyways tune in at 11 for our exclusive interview!" — Jonathan Cumberland (@81sportsfan) February 23, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA.

Exactly.

This will only help Trump so don’t do what we did!

I can’t stop thinking about how a collection of people were so foolish and gullible that they voted THIS PERSON their leader. https://t.co/5l1hImrvx0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 23, 2023

Crazy, right?

Now to be fair (because you know, we’re all about being fair here at Twitchy), it does sound like the booking wasn’t just a straight MSNBC booking. Enter Jim Geraghty being the objective tweeter in the group:

I'm going to dispute this slightly. Barbara McQuade is an MSNBC Columnist, not a booker or producer. She doesn't control the network invites, and so it's fair – even brave – for her to say Kohrs shouldn't do these interviews, even with my employer. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 23, 2023

But it’s still, you know, MSNBC.

Surely I’m not the only one who sees it pic.twitter.com/ytYKHlptni — Carl’s lost footpath (@TheGreaterArea) February 23, 2023

Oh, man.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Meep.

***

