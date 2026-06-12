Debt Wish: Dem Ayanna Pressley Wants Reparations and MAGA Is Begging Her to Push Them During Midterms

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Democrat Ayanna Pressley wants the U.S. government to snatch hard-earned cash from non-black taxpayers. The money would then be given to black Americans as repayment for slavery and other historical slights. It doesn’t matter to Pressley that she is advocating stealing money from millions of Americans whose ancestors didn’t own slaves.

Advertisement

Pressley, who has an estimated net worth of $8 million, says she and other blacks need to be compensated for all the bad things they have suffered. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Ayanna Pressley leads movement demanding reparations, announces the “Reparative Justice Agenda."



"This is a movement to compensate for the harm and loss that we have experienced."



Please, Democrats — put this agenda front and center for the midterms. Please. pic.twitter.com/VKEtRaeKny — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

Yes, Democrats please put that up front and center 😂😂😂 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) June 11, 2026

Pleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleasepleaseplease — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) June 11, 2026

Roughly two-thirds of Americans oppose reparations. Those who would be on the receiving end of them are unsurprisingly on board.

Posters say demanding reparations in most of the country is a vote killer.

This stuff is toxic to average voters but they just can’t help themselves.



It’s who they are, to their very core. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 11, 2026

Hey could we possibly ... get her to campaign for Democrats all over the country?



Especially in swing states?



Starting with Michigan? — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) June 11, 2026

Hopefully Pressley can get down to Texas and campaign on this with Beto Jr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 11, 2026

Democrat James Talarico refuses to address reparations. His failed Democrat Senate primary opponent Jasmine Crockett supports them.

Posters say there’s always at least one white female ally at these pro-reparations speeches.

Derp — Kim 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇹🇼 🇮🇱 (@Kimmay0921) June 11, 2026

A self hating white liberal she thinks they like her because she’s standing with them but they still consider her the same as a maga white person — TheAverageUnc (@ACEBO0GI3) June 11, 2026

She’s a useful idiot.

Many commenters are flipping the demands for reparations. They say they're due a payday.

My Great Great Grandfather entitles me to reparations. pic.twitter.com/44aMHe5SuL — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) June 11, 2026

Advertisement

No one living should be paying for the sins of those who are long dead.

Posters say reparations would be just the beginning.

When you boil down all of the emotionalism and irrationality, it always comes down to the Benjamins and race grifting. pic.twitter.com/vL8mFHUkOW — freedom liberty (@GaltRand13) June 11, 2026

Thing is this is never going to end. It doesn't matter how much money you give these people. They will come back again and again for more. — Drego Studios (@DregoStudios) June 11, 2026

There will always be old grievances these grifters think deserve a modern payout.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.