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Debt Wish: Dem Ayanna Pressley Wants Reparations and MAGA Is Begging Her to Push Them During Midterms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:35 AM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Democrat Ayanna Pressley wants the U.S. government to snatch hard-earned cash from non-black taxpayers. The money would then be given to black Americans as repayment for slavery and other historical slights. It doesn’t matter to Pressley that she is advocating stealing money from millions of Americans whose ancestors didn’t own slaves.

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Pressley, who has an estimated net worth of $8 million, says she and other blacks need to be compensated for all the bad things they have suffered. (WATCH)

Roughly two-thirds of Americans oppose reparations. Those who would be on the receiving end of them are unsurprisingly on board.

Posters say demanding reparations in most of the country is a vote killer.

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Democrat James Talarico refuses to address reparations. His failed Democrat Senate primary opponent Jasmine Crockett supports them.

Posters say there’s always at least one white female ally at these pro-reparations speeches.

She’s a useful idiot.

Many commenters are flipping the demands for reparations. They say they're due a payday.

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No one living should be paying for the sins of those who are long dead.

Posters say reparations would be just the beginning.

There will always be old grievances these grifters think deserve a modern payout.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS AYANNA PRESSLEY BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT RECONCILIATION

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