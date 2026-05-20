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Jasmine Crockett’s Dem Party Ditched Her for James Talarico, Now Rants About GOP ‘White Supremacy’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Democrat Jasmine Crockett still foolishly believes that relevancy is measured in decibels. Jazzy, no matter how loud you scream, you’ll never be relevant. On Wednesday, Crockett was barking about the lack of white supremacy hearings on Capitol Hill. What Crockett doesn’t realize is that the Democrat Party hosted a ‘hearing’ in Texas early this year.

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You'd think she'd remember it; she was there after all. Unsurprisingly, Crockett’s racist party put its financial and media muscle behind white U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico, not her. Her party made the 'white' choice, and she's too stupid to see it. Some things about the Democrat Party never change.

Start here. (READ)

Ghetto Rep. Jasmine Crockett just went on a DERANGED TIRADE in a total embarrassment.

She can't leave Congress soon ENOUGH!

"We haven't had ONE HEARING on white supremacy!"

"This is the same party that wants to drag us back to the Jim Crow era. Some say that there aren't poll taxes, and I guess it's because they're not listing the amount of money, but when you tell somebody that they've got to go and pay for something, say, like a passport that costs over a hundred dollars in order to be able to vote, that looks like a poll tax to me!"

"Some of y'all need to read up on your history books, the very same ones that the Republicans have decided that people should not hear about because you don't want real history taught in our schools!"

"Because you're afraid that it's going to hurt people's feelings to know that their ancestors were so savage that they would enslave black folk!"

"You don't want them to understand why the 14th Amendment mattered then, and it matters today. You don't want them to understand that when they draw these racist lines and tell black folk that they shouldn't have representation in this country, that it is against the Constitution."

Trust us, her spiel is even dumber on camera. Take it away, Jasmine. (WATCH)

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Crockett’s in the party that’s demanding race-based congressional districts in 2026.

Posters say the Democrat Party’s return to segregation is no surprise for those familiar with its history. What is surprising is that so many black Americans are on board with it.

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The Southern Poverty Law Center's racism-funding debacle should have been a loud wake-up call.

Race-baiters like Crockett appear to be falling out of fashion. We’re counting down the days until she’s ousted from the House.

Crockett has provided hours of entertainment, but someone as dense and racist as her should not in any way be involved in the legislative process. Every day is one day closer.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

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