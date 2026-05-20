Jasmine Crockett’s Dem Party Ditched Her for James Talarico, Now Rants About GOP ‘White Supremacy’

Democrat Jasmine Crockett still foolishly believes that relevancy is measured in decibels. Jazzy, no matter how loud you scream, you’ll never be relevant. On Wednesday, Crockett was barking about the lack of white supremacy hearings on Capitol Hill. What Crockett doesn’t realize is that the Democrat Party hosted a ‘hearing’ in Texas early this year.

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You'd think she'd remember it; she was there after all. Unsurprisingly, Crockett’s racist party put its financial and media muscle behind white U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico, not her. Her party made the 'white' choice, and she's too stupid to see it. Some things about the Democrat Party never change.

Start here. (READ)

Ghetto Rep. Jasmine Crockett just went on a DERANGED TIRADE in a total embarrassment. She can't leave Congress soon ENOUGH! "We haven't had ONE HEARING on white supremacy!" "This is the same party that wants to drag us back to the Jim Crow era. Some say that there aren't poll taxes, and I guess it's because they're not listing the amount of money, but when you tell somebody that they've got to go and pay for something, say, like a passport that costs over a hundred dollars in order to be able to vote, that looks like a poll tax to me!" "Some of y'all need to read up on your history books, the very same ones that the Republicans have decided that people should not hear about because you don't want real history taught in our schools!" "Because you're afraid that it's going to hurt people's feelings to know that their ancestors were so savage that they would enslave black folk!" "You don't want them to understand why the 14th Amendment mattered then, and it matters today. You don't want them to understand that when they draw these racist lines and tell black folk that they shouldn't have representation in this country, that it is against the Constitution."

Trust us, her spiel is even dumber on camera. Take it away, Jasmine. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: Ghetto Rep. Jasmine Crockett just went on a DERANGED TIRADE in a total embarrassment



She can't leave Congress soon ENOUGH!



"We haven't had ONE HEARING on white supremacy!" 🤡



"This is the same party that wants to drag us back to the Jim Crow era. Some say that there… pic.twitter.com/AdjQDjsJ10 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Literally everything she just said is a lie, said in cosplay ghetto speak. — Joe Andrews (@KeepRepublicBlg) May 20, 2026

Republicans freed the slaves. Democrats made the KKK and what she’s talking about isn’t adding up at all. — BLT (@BLT21_) May 20, 2026

The Math ain't math'n! — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) May 20, 2026

Crockett’s in the party that’s demanding race-based congressional districts in 2026.

Posters say the Democrat Party’s return to segregation is no surprise for those familiar with its history. What is surprising is that so many black Americans are on board with it.

Someone needs to clue .@RepJasmine in that NO Democrats voted for the 14th Amendment. Dems to me SHE is the one who needs to read up on her history🙄 — BornForTheStorm (@clsteele70) May 20, 2026

She has absolutely no clue, Democrats have always been on the wrong side of history. pic.twitter.com/BMjoZyfMvu — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) May 20, 2026

Yes If they’d actually READ the history books — OGTidbit (@OGTidbit1) May 20, 2026

The party that is supposedly against anything “racist” lectures us about how racism is now good. Ffs the party pays to create fake racism and stages hate crimes. Explains part of the historically low approval rating. pic.twitter.com/mu0pPcn5xM — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) May 20, 2026

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The Southern Poverty Law Center's racism-funding debacle should have been a loud wake-up call.

Race-baiters like Crockett appear to be falling out of fashion. We’re counting down the days until she’s ousted from the House.

Soon, perhaps not soon enough, the racist gasbag Jasmine Crockett will be relegated to the dustbin of irrelevance — Harry M Leith (@leith_m33782) May 20, 2026

That goes for the rest of them too! 👋 pic.twitter.com/WhxTRomYEI — Paul Scalice (@scalice_paul) May 20, 2026

How long do we have to keep watching this soon to be frontline cast member of the view embarrass herself? — Steve Sermons (@SteveSermons) May 20, 2026

Jasmine Crockett's current U.S. House term ends January 3, 2027.



As of today (May 20, 2026), 228 days remain. — Grok (@grok) May 20, 2026

Crockett has provided hours of entertainment, but someone as dense and racist as her should not in any way be involved in the legislative process. Every day is one day closer.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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