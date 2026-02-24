Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate and the One Who Can Win

Michael Jackson famously sang, ‘It don’t matter if you’re black or white.’ The King of Pop didn’t foresee the Democrat primary race happening right now in Texas. Voters have to decide if Jasmine Crockett or James Talarico has the best chance of defeating the eventual Republican Party nominee to become the next U.S. Senator from the Lone Star State. One primary voter says when it comes to turning Texas blue, it really matters whether the Democrat nominee is black or white. Can you guess which color she picked?

Here’s her answer. (WATCH)

Texas voter starts crying after voting for James Talarico over Jasmine Crockett:



“Because we need somebody who can win." pic.twitter.com/5Ofo82ttnl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2026

It's not a cult, guys, I swear. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 23, 2026

“I just couldn’t bring myself to vote for the black lady" pic.twitter.com/omXAp4bdxK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2026

She looks like she had a 960 SAT score — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom approves.

MAGA commenters laugh at the dilemma facing Democrat voters, even though the party knows who it wants to win the primary.

"We need somebody who can win."



Sounds like she should've voted for a Republican. 🤷 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 23, 2026

The Dem party has convinced much of their TX electorate that Talarico is more “electable” than Crockett



🤔 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2026

The Democrat Party is worried that the racism of its voters could cause them to sit out rather than choose Crockett. Apparently, white makes right for the party of inclusivity.

Commenters say highly emotional female Democrats need a major mental health intervention.

We need to consider launching a social program for broken white liberal women. I mean that in earnest. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) February 23, 2026

They aren't well. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2026

Somebody needs to step in and help Aunt Sonya. — Rachel Ruff 👩🏻‍🍳 (@Rachoooseluh) February 23, 2026

Yes, we should create a big resort where they can all go convalesce together and not be allowed out to mingle in civil society. It’s really an insane asylum but we will call it a resort for optics — Norseman27 (@Norseman2772) February 23, 2026

That’s not a bad idea.

Posters say the female Democrat in the video is probably continuing her tradition of betting on white.

I'd wager she still has at least one Beto bumper sticker on her car. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) February 23, 2026

Right next to the Wendy Davis one — GeckoActual (@GeckoVox) February 23, 2026

A strong, black woman can't win?! BIGOT!! — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) February 23, 2026

Deranged beyond belief — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) February 23, 2026

She doesn’t need a fighter. She needs an exorcist. — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 23, 2026

Just make sure the priest is white.

