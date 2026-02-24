Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate and the One Who Can Win

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Michael Jackson famously sang, ‘It don’t matter if you’re black or white.’ The King of Pop didn’t foresee the Democrat primary race happening right now in Texas. Voters have to decide if Jasmine Crockett or James Talarico has the best chance of defeating the eventual Republican Party nominee to become the next U.S. Senator from the Lone Star State. One primary voter says when it comes to turning Texas blue, it really matters whether the Democrat nominee is black or white. Can you guess which color she picked?

Here’s her answer. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom approves.

MAGA commenters laugh at the dilemma facing Democrat voters, even though the party knows who it wants to win the primary.

The Democrat Party is worried that the racism of its voters could cause them to sit out rather than choose Crockett. Apparently, white makes right for the party of inclusivity.

Commenters say highly emotional female Democrats need a major mental health intervention.

That’s not a bad idea.

Posters say the female Democrat in the video is probably continuing her tradition of betting on white.

Just make sure the priest is white.

