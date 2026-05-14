Justice Department Investigation Shows Yale Discriminated Against Whites and Asians in Adm...
CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup
VIP
Tlaib's Endless Nakba Lie: Celebrating Arab Defeat as 'Genocide' While Demanding Israel's...
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who...
NBC News: Dems Are Moving on to a More Combative Style of Politics
Trump Calls Him a Disaster, Dem Ro Khanna Calls Him a Founder’s Ideal:...
Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into...
Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock...
Biden’s Secret: He Gave Foreign Workers Homes with ZERO Money Down —...
AP Warns That Revolutionary War-Era Muskets Are Mostly Exempt From Gun Laws in...
Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Pretends Not to Know What Sanctuary Cities Are
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris...
Only in Newsom’s California: $23 Million Wasted So 300 Kids Could Get...

Dem Jasmine Crockett Claims Constitution-Minded SCOTUS Justices Are Partisans Doing Trump’s Bidding

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett was thrown under the bus by her party during her U.S. Senate bid. The party wanted James Talarico. He was the ‘white’ choice. Her shortsightedness led her not to file for reelection in the House of Representatives. Her tenure there mercifully ends (for us) in January. Her political crash-and-burn hasn’t stopped her from pretending that she and her opinions still matter. Recently, she appeared on MS NOW claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court justices who ended race-based congressional districts did it for purely partisan reasons.

Advertisement

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

Crockett believes her Democrat Party’s ‘muh feels’ Trump the U.S. Constitution.

Posters wonder if Crockett is confusing constipation with the Constitution because she’s certainly full of something if she thinks her take makes any sense.

Or, she’s just a dumb grifter.

Speaking of grifting, commenters say Crockett is just dipping her manicured toes in the cable ‘news’ analyst waters.

Recommended

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
Advertisement

Crockett has hinted at signing up with a law firm. But she craves the spotlight too much to work behind the scenes without a camera constantly pointed at her. Don’t be surprised to see Crockett logging even more time on cable TV as she approaches her last day in office. An always-open chair on all the MS NOW shows would be the grift that keeps on giving.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT MSNBC REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up
justmindy
Trump Calls Him a Disaster, Dem Ro Khanna Calls Him a Founder’s Ideal: Massie’s Primary Just Got Awkward
justmindy
CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup
Brett T.
Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into Her Personal Circus Act
justmindy
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who Could Be Deported
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back justmindy
Advertisement