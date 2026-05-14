Dem Jasmine Crockett Claims Constitution-Minded SCOTUS Justices Are Partisans Doing Trump’s Bidding

Democrat Jasmine Crockett was thrown under the bus by her party during her U.S. Senate bid. The party wanted James Talarico. He was the ‘white’ choice. Her shortsightedness led her not to file for reelection in the House of Representatives. Her tenure there mercifully ends (for us) in January. Her political crash-and-burn hasn’t stopped her from pretending that she and her opinions still matter. Recently, she appeared on MS NOW claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court justices who ended race-based congressional districts did it for purely partisan reasons.

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Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: The only “partisan actors" on SCOTUS are "the six Republican appointee justices."



In the world of Jasmine and MSNOW, KBJ, Sotomayor and Kagan are all famously down-the-middle, non-partisan actors. pic.twitter.com/XfTlRvbjWH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2026

I’m a partisan too since I believe the SC should rule based on the constitution instead of ‘muh feels’. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 14, 2026

Crockett believes her Democrat Party’s ‘muh feels’ Trump the U.S. Constitution.

Posters wonder if Crockett is confusing constipation with the Constitution because she’s certainly full of something if she thinks her take makes any sense.

This is what our educational system has done to America, the brainwashed indoctrination is creating ignorant idiots who have no comprehension of what the constitution is. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) May 14, 2026

It requires nothing more than a passing understanding of the Constitution to understand that this claim is completely bonkers. — 2 + 2 = 4 #🟦 (@PGtwentytwo) May 14, 2026

"We're probably thinking, why in the heck did we ever pay for a law degree?"



LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2026

I agree but I happen to think she knows better. There is a fine line where public education failed and the grifting class begins. — Drew Michaels, Aspiring Cannon Collector (@DrewMichaels20) May 14, 2026

Or, she’s just a dumb grifter.

Speaking of grifting, commenters say Crockett is just dipping her manicured toes in the cable ‘news’ analyst waters.

“I’m a black woman.”

Blah blah blah.

“Everyone is racist- I’m a black woman- did I mention that I’m a black woman- blah blah blah.”

Why do they give air time to degenerates?

Oh- because it’s not a news program she’s on, it’s a propaganda outlet.

🙄 — Master Jeff K (@MasterJeffK) May 14, 2026

This is her MSNBC audition tape. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 14, 2026

Looking forward to her debut as MSNOW Chief Legal Correspondent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2026

Crockett has hinted at signing up with a law firm. But she craves the spotlight too much to work behind the scenes without a camera constantly pointed at her. Don’t be surprised to see Crockett logging even more time on cable TV as she approaches her last day in office. An always-open chair on all the MS NOW shows would be the grift that keeps on giving.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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