Trump Wins: Iran Agrees to 'Everything' As Strait of Hormuz Opened 'Forever'
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Attempt to Mock Trump's Authenticity Gets Roasted Into a Fully Cooked...
Journo Who Admits Burying Swalwell Info Now Blames Fox for Not Covering It—Even...
Spineless in New York: Rep. Lawler Sides With 'The Squad' to Protect Haitian...
Want to Know How Gavin Newsom Sold So Many Books? (Hint: It Wasn't...
Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro Took Out Her Raw Milk Rage on RFK Jr....
Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be...
What Changed? Old Obama Clip Championed a Nation’s Right to Defend Itself ......
NYC Mayor Mamdani's Office Thrilled This Is Their Most Viewed Video (So Are...
Maine Dem Senate Hopeful Platner Apologizes ... Again — At This Point, His...
VIP
NBC News: 'Queer the Ballet' Is Trying to Fix National Crisis of Scarcity...
Reid Wiseman Moved to Tears at Sight of the Cross
Newsweek: Student Self-Deports After Enduring ‘Inhumane’ ICE Conditions
Mayor Brandon Johnson Talks Reparations, Says Restaurant Industry Has Vestiges in Slavery

Crockett and Dockets: Jilted Jasmine Shares Career Plans After Losing House Seat and Senate Primary Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:53 PM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has plans, lots of plans. She’s trying to figure out what to do after unsuccessfully running in the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate in Texas. Democrats chose the creepy James Talarico over her. She skipped the filing deadline to run for U.S. Representative again. She could have run anywhere in Texas since the state doesn’t require representatives to live in the districts they represent. She really thought her Democrat Party would support her over white guy Talarico. Silly, Jasmine.

Advertisement

Crockett recently went over her numerous Plan Bs. (READ)

I had honestly forgotten that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) even existed, but then I saw she shared her future plans.

It’s a riot! She says she wants to go back to practicing law, write a book, do podcasts, do political commentary, teach, take speaking engagements, and take care of herself.

Crockett also says she wants to get involved in the “disinformation game.” She blames it for her crushing loss in Texas.

Her real problem is herself. Like most failed politicians, she refuses to acknowledge that people simply didn’t like what she had to say or how she said it.

Instead of coming up with positive policies to help people, she focused on race 24/7.

She also proved herself to be an extreme hater of white people.

Sadly, that’s all she’ll be remembered for. 

Crockett’s brief political career is yet another cautionary tale of how identity politics is shallow and leaves one empty in the end.

That’s why Crockett will now go back to being forgotten—and come next January, no longer in Congress.

Let’s catch up with Jazzy. (WATCH)

Recommended

Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be Confiscated, Too
justmindy
Advertisement

Democrats will surely run a white guy next and likely match him with a white woman or Latino male running mate. There won’t be a Kamala Harris repeat for a long time, if ever.

Assuming Crockett gets her law firm gig, posters are picturing what that would be like.

Get an autograph and a selfie for giggles and then send her packing and delete that law firm from your contacts forever.

Crockett may have a vision, but commenters say her wonky eye is enough to scare away potential clients.

Advertisement

It’s surely unexpected since those are premium eyelashes from Shontae’s Wigs and More Emporium.

That wonky eye reminds us of Popeye. Speaking of which… (WATCH)

‘Hi Jasmine. Can I get some wings - all flats? Make sure they’re extra crispy. Yes, thank you for suggesting the dirty rice. Nice hairnet.’ From drummed out by the Democrats to ringing up drumsticks. Now that would be too funny.

Be sure to put where you think Crockett will end up in the Comments section.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be Confiscated, Too
justmindy
Journo Who Admits Burying Swalwell Info Now Blames Fox for Not Covering It—Even Though They Never Had It
justmindy
Want to Know How Gavin Newsom Sold So Many Books? (Hint: It Wasn't Because Anyone Wanted to Read It)
Grateful Calvin
Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro Took Out Her Raw Milk Rage on RFK Jr. (Her Fury Grew After His Reminder)
Doug P.
Spineless in New York: Rep. Lawler Sides With 'The Squad' to Protect Haitian Migrants Over US Citizens
justmindy
NYC Mayor Mamdani's Office Thrilled This Is Their Most Viewed Video (So Are Florida Realtors)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Pavlich Drops BOMBSHELL on Mamdani: Your Family’s Massive Uganda Estate Should Be Confiscated, Too justmindy
Advertisement