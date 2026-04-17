Crockett and Dockets: Jilted Jasmine Shares Career Plans After Losing House Seat and Senate Primary Race

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has plans, lots of plans. She’s trying to figure out what to do after unsuccessfully running in the Democrat primary for U.S. Senate in Texas. Democrats chose the creepy James Talarico over her. She skipped the filing deadline to run for U.S. Representative again. She could have run anywhere in Texas since the state doesn’t require representatives to live in the districts they represent. She really thought her Democrat Party would support her over white guy Talarico. Silly, Jasmine.

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Crockett recently went over her numerous Plan Bs. (READ)

I had honestly forgotten that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) even existed, but then I saw she shared her future plans. It’s a riot! She says she wants to go back to practicing law, write a book, do podcasts, do political commentary, teach, take speaking engagements, and take care of herself. Crockett also says she wants to get involved in the “disinformation game.” She blames it for her crushing loss in Texas. Her real problem is herself. Like most failed politicians, she refuses to acknowledge that people simply didn’t like what she had to say or how she said it. Instead of coming up with positive policies to help people, she focused on race 24/7. She also proved herself to be an extreme hater of white people. Sadly, that’s all she’ll be remembered for. Crockett’s brief political career is yet another cautionary tale of how identity politics is shallow and leaves one empty in the end. That’s why Crockett will now go back to being forgotten—and come next January, no longer in Congress.

Let’s catch up with Jazzy. (WATCH)

I had honestly forgotten that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) even existed, but then I saw she shared her future plans.



It’s a riot! 😂



She says she wants to go back to practicing law, write a book, do podcasts, do political commentary, teach, take speaking engagements, and take… pic.twitter.com/LWu1aBxY5f — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 16, 2026

I'm surprised she didn't make the obligatory democrat statement: "run for president". She must have forgot to say that. — Steven Reynolds (@R18580Steven) April 16, 2026

Democrats will surely run a white guy next and likely match him with a white woman or Latino male running mate. There won’t be a Kamala Harris repeat for a long time, if ever.

Assuming Crockett gets her law firm gig, posters are picturing what that would be like.

Omg imagine working next to this person. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 16, 2026

She'll get hired by some law firm that will treat her like a rock star, because life is not fair. — Brett Stevens (@runningmoron) April 16, 2026

Imagine hiring a law firm and they send her out to meet with you. — Chance the Gardner (@C_Gardner55) April 16, 2026

Get an autograph and a selfie for giggles and then send her packing and delete that law firm from your contacts forever.

Crockett may have a vision, but commenters say her wonky eye is enough to scare away potential clients.

When you're on a Zoom with your lawyer but she forgot who you are exactly pic.twitter.com/y0OqfTH5q2 — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) April 16, 2026

What in the f__k is going on with her eyes? — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) April 16, 2026

Especially her left one. Is she drunk or is the eye lash glue malfunctioning? — SavedGirl64 (@Girl64Saved) April 16, 2026

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It’s surely unexpected since those are premium eyelashes from Shontae’s Wigs and More Emporium.

That wonky eye reminds us of Popeye. Speaking of which… (WATCH)

Where she ultimately winds up: pic.twitter.com/OCgDK0J5zm — R. Hino Hunter (@RinoHunter2025) April 16, 2026

That's about her speed a job at Popeyes!!!! — Alfred F DiPaola Jr (@Bidensucksitraw) April 16, 2026

‘Hi Jasmine. Can I get some wings - all flats? Make sure they’re extra crispy. Yes, thank you for suggesting the dirty rice. Nice hairnet.’ From drummed out by the Democrats to ringing up drumsticks. Now that would be too funny.

Be sure to put where you think Crockett will end up in the Comments section.

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