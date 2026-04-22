Dems Melt Down Over SPLC Indictment (Timing of the Kash Patel Hit Piece Makes More Sense Now)

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced a massive indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center that seems to confirm every horrible thing many have thought about that organization.

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FBI Director Kash Patel made the announcement last night:

This evening: @DAGToddBlanche and I are announcing an 11 count indictment against the Southen Poverty Law Center.



Charges include wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.



The SPLC allegedly engaged in a… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2026

Is the timing of that “Kash Patel is an unhinged drunk” hit piece making a little more sense now?

And everyone thought these were FEDs. Turns out it was just the SPLC https://t.co/FzNBa4EYlk pic.twitter.com/pcdHh0734f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2026

Go figure!

Meanwhile, Democrats are furious, including Chuck Schumer:

The Trump administration is waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy.



Weaponizing the DOJ to indict long-standing watchdogs is a message: if you defend voting rights, fight white supremacy, or protect civil rights, you’re next.



This… https://t.co/iuGsGPR31e — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 22, 2026

"Organizations that safeguard our democracy"? Yeah, and we know that the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats."

Count House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries among the infuriated:

The so-called indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center announced by Todd Blanche and Kash Patel is baseless and illegitimate.



These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us.



And all of… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 21, 2026

It's not a "so-called indictment," but rather an actual indictment.

Senator Spartacus is also enraged:

The DOJ just indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that has spent more than half a century fighting the Klan, tracking hate, and defending civil rights.



Let's be clear about what's happening. This administration is using the full weight of federal prosecution… — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 22, 2026

Is there anything more to the story that you'd like to share, Sen. Booker?

So you’re saying the SPLC did not pay a single dime to any extremists or extremist groups? Make that statement definitively. Be clear. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 22, 2026

They literally funded the hate they said they were fighting. https://t.co/z04aywzhZk — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 22, 2026

Somebody please remind these Democrats that "no one is above the law"!

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