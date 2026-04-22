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Dems Melt Down Over SPLC Indictment (Timing of the Kash Patel Hit Piece Makes More Sense Now)

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on April 22, 2026
Twitter

As we told you earlier, the Department of Justice has announced a massive indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center that seems to confirm every horrible thing many have thought about that organization. 

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FBI Director Kash Patel made the announcement last night: 

Is the timing of that “Kash Patel is an unhinged drunk” hit piece making a little more sense now?

Go figure!

Meanwhile, Democrats are furious, including Chuck Schumer: 

"Organizations that safeguard our democracy"? Yeah, and we know that the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats." 

Count House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries among the infuriated:

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It's not a "so-called indictment," but rather an actual indictment. 

Senator Spartacus is also enraged: 

Is there anything more to the story that you'd like to share, Sen. Booker? 

Somebody please remind these Democrats that "no one is above the law"! 

*****

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